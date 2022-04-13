ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, IL

Easter egg activities take place in southeast Livingston County

By By Kent Casson
Daily Leader
Daily Leader
 2 days ago
FAIRBURY — Saturday was a day full of egg hunts and other activities throughout the area.

The First Baptist Church of Fairbury held its annual Easter egg hunt on the church lawn during a blustery-yet-sunny morning. Close to 200 kids, plus adults, participated as the Boys and Girls Club partnered with the church for the event. Some folks from Serenity Villa in Fairbury helped stuff the eggs with candy.

“We are thankful for them,” First Baptist Pastor Daryl Evans said. “So many hands are involved.”

Eric Prendergast of Forrest and his daughter, Amelia, always enjoy the annual hunt. In fact, they attend many events hosted by the church.

“My 7-year-old has a great time and it’s a great place and great family event,” he said.

“You get eggs and learn about Jesus,” Amelia said as she peaked into her basket full of eggs.

It is a tradition for Michelle Ciulla of Fairbury and her kids to attend the Easter egg hunt.

“We love it, we come here every year,” Ciulla explained.

The Cameron Alverson predicted his newly collected small plastic eggs contained Kit-Kat candy bars, Snickers and Reece’s peanut butter cups. This was the first official egg hunt of the year for Cameron.

“You get a story inside about Jesus then come out here and get a whole bunch of eggs,” he said.

Several miles to the southeast, the small community of Strawn also hosted an Easter egg hunt in the park with prizes and food inside the fire station. Kids had the chance to meet the Easter bunny and take photos while seeing all of the fire trucks. The first 50 children received a basket. The event returned on Saturday after a few years off due to COVID.

“Everybody looks forward to it,” Strawn Mayor Gena Vernon said. “It’s our only gathering for the year.”

Word travels fast as there was a good crowd in Strawn. The hunt is posted on the town’s Facebook page and several people shared the information. Once the 0-11-year-old children hunted for eggs outside, family members stayed for lunch inside.

“Kids can see the fire trucks and do face paintings. We have hot dogs, sno-cones and popcorn,” Vernon said.

A different type of egg hunt for adults was held at Hoffman House: TakeFive, Sisters Inn in Fairbury at midday Saturday. The wine bar was open, Monster Grilled Cheese & More served food and special guest Christopher Clemens serenaded guests with his guitar.

Livingston County, IL
Government
