Sebastian Vettel wants Formula 1 to ‘act and help’ Ukraine war victims further

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Sebastian Vettel has called on Formula 1 to do more to help Ukraine amid its ongoing invasion by Russia.

Four-time champion Vettel, who drives for Aston Martin, has been seen sporting a helmet this season that bears the colours of Ukraine’s flag and the words “No War.”

Drivers gathered around a banner carrying the same message ahead of the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, while teams have donated to Unicef’s fundraising appeal to help victims of the war.

“I think a lot of the things that are required to help people are basic,” Vettel said, per GP Fans .

“Basic things, other than shelter: making sure they have got food, they have got blankets, nappies, whatever you can think of. And to supply all these things in the end, you need money, so I think we should set up something and collect money.

“I mean, F1 turns around a lot of money. We can’t help people by going faster or slower around the track, but we can help by maybe setting up a way to raise money. And I think that’s what we probably should do.

“So, other than expressing your support, I think support or solidarity is not just mentioning that you feel for people but also acting and helping.”

Per the United Nations, there have been 4,335 civilian casualties in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion began on 24 February, with 1,842 having been killed and 2,493 injured.

“You know, every time we think it can’t be more of a shock, it’s more of a shock,” Vettel added, “and innocent people getting killed – women and children getting killed. It’s horrible, so what we can do?”

