Lynbrook, NY

Lynbrook faces early challenge

By Brian Kacharaba
Herald Community Newspapers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lynbrook baseball team has shown plenty of spunk in its first two series of the spring, but unfortunately have just one win to show for it. As a result, the Owls now face a pivotal stretch that could already determine their playoff contention. The Owls (1-5) were hoping...

Related
Herald Community Newspapers

Freeport excited for road ahead

The Freeport softball team’s largely junior- and senior-led roster are embracing their first full varsity season this spring in a challenging conference. The Red Devils’ upperclassmen lost out on the 2020 season due to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and last year tackled an abridged schedule that didn’t get underway until late April amid many safety restrictions.
FREEPORT, NY
Westerly Sun

Baseball: Gorman, Pons key unbeaten Bulldogs' victory over Prout

WESTERLY — Greg Gorman hit a three-run homer, Dean Pons Jr. struck out 12 and unbeaten Westerly High downed Prout, 7-3, in a Division II baseball game Tuesday at Cimalore Field. Gorman's two-out homer went over the right-field fence in the fourth inning. It gave Westerly a 7-1 lead.
WESTERLY, RI
Herald Community Newspapers

Tough start for Valley Stream North

The schedule makers were not kind to the Valley Stream North baseball team to start the 2022 season, and the Spartans are hoping to survive one more tough stretch while still having enough time to make a late playoff push. North (2-5, 1-5 Conference A3) began the season with an...
VALLEY STREAM, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Opening Day for the Hewlett-Woodmere Little League finally here

Postponed by one week because of the weather, Hewlett-Woodmere Little League’s spring season got underway last Sunday. Opening ceremonies and early season action took place between fields No. 1 and No. 2 at Grant Park in Hewlett. The league also plays games at North Woodmere Park. There are six...
HEWLETT, NY
FingerLakes1.com

THURSDAY HS REPORT: Canandaigua boys lacrosse tops Rush-Henrietta; Wayne softball cruises past Eastridge

BOYS LACROSSE SCOREBOARD (4/14):. CAN – Elliott Morgan (3g, 1a); Jaxon Grant (2g); Drew Williamee (1g); Sean Olvany (1a) Red Jacket @ Waterloo – Final score not reported. Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).
CANANDAIGUA, NY
Syracuse.com

HS roundup: Central Square beats West Genesee, 12-7

Rylee Broadwell went 5-for-5 to help lead the Central Square softball team to a 12-7 victory over West Genesee in a non-league game on Wednesday. “Rylee Broadwell has been on the Central Square varsity softball team since she was in 8th grade,” said Redhawks coach Alicia Crandall. “She has consistently hit the ball through the years, but today she exploded at the plate going 5-for-5 as our lead off hitter. Rylee runs the bases well and that helped us today.”
CENTRAL SQUARE, NY
TBR News Media

Vandermeulen HS hosts Steeplefest invitational

The Port Jefferson Steeplefest invitational took place on Saturday, April 9, at the Earl L. Vandermeulen High School, attracting schools from all over Suffolk County. Mt. Sinai senior Kate Del Gandio won the girls 100-meter hurdle event with a time of 14.68. Senior Hugo Onghai placed first for Port Jeff in the boys 100-meter hurdles, clocking in at 16.36. In the 2000-meter steeplechase Frosh finals, Shoreham-Wading River’s Anna Minetti finished first with a time of 8:20.82. In the Frosh boys Steeplechase, Patrick Shea of Shoreham-Wading River clocked in at 7:07.36. Del Gandio also placed first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.56. Mt. Sinai senior Kyra Franks took the top spot in the 200-meter dash event, besting the field with a 26.09. Port Jeff senior Annie Maier took top honors in the long jump event by traveling 15-11.50. Mt. Sinai’s Kelly Hughes and Casey Campo placed second and third respectively. Julia Sue-Kim-Ling of Smithtown East proved she was the class of the field in the triple jump when she leapt 34-5.25. Kings Park senior Emily Stritzl also placed first in the pole-vault event, clearing 8-0.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

