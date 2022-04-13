ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Bands show in Atlantic City, NJ Sep 24, 2022 – presale code

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band pre-sale password has finally been listed: During this special presale period you have got a good chance to acquire show tickets before the general...

musictimes.com

Aerosmith Disbanding? Rock Band Shares Truth About Their 'Death'

Aerosmith, one of the oldest active rock bands in the world, sparked concerns among their fans that they might be bidding goodbye soon. For years, Aerosmith has been offering contradicting statements about their disbandment. But recently, they were supposed to appear in a European tour after Brad Whitford said they would never perform again.
The Guardian

Attention please! Unheard Paul McCartney recording up for auction

A previously unheard recording by Paul McCartney of his song Attention, later recorded by Ringo Starr, is going up for auction this month. The demo recording by McCartney was given to saxophonist Howie Casey, to reference ahead of the recording session for Starr’s 1981 album Stop and Smell the Roses. Casey’s wife Sheila would also perform backing vocals on the finished version of Attention, alongside Linda McCartney.
94.5 KATS

Ozzy Osbourne Has Finished His New Album

Heavy Metal madman Ozzy Osbourne recently took to his social media to announce the completion of his thirteenth studio album. "I’m so happy to let everyone know that I finished my new album this week and delivered it to my label Epic Records,” he says in the post. “I’ll be sharing all the information about the album and its’ upcoming release with you in the next several weeks."
Guitar World Magazine

A 1970 Gibson Les Paul Custom – gifted by Eric Clapton to Gregg Allman – is headed to the auction block

A 1970 Gibson Les Paul Custom that was gifted by Eric Clapton to Gregg Allman is up for auction. Put up for sale by Heritage Auctions, the guitar was custom-ordered by Clapton from Gibson between late 1969 and early 1970. Clapton subsequently gifted the electric guitar to Gregg Allman in December 1971, shortly after the death of his brother, Duane.
Effingham Radio

Quick Takes: Van Halen, Dave Grohl & David Bowie, Geddy Lee, Roger Waters, Stephen Stills, Steely Dan & Aimee Mann

Eddie Van Halen's ex-wife, Valerie Bertinelli says that she had nothing to do with David Lee Roth splitting with Van Halen back in 1985 and claims it was “Diamond” Dave who had an issue with her. During her recent appearance on the Literally! With Rob Lowe podcast, she explained, “I got along great with Al (Van Halen) and with Mike (Anthony). It was someone else. I don't know why he didn't like me, but what are you gonna do? I don't know why he didn't like me. I mean, I was always nice to him. I honestly don't know. . . One day I'd like to sit down with him and go, 'Dude, what did I do? Honestly, I've always been a fan of yours. I think you're a brilliant frontman, I think you're a brilliant songwriter, I love your lyrics. Why don't you like me? What did I do?'” (Blabbermouth)
Ringo Starr
Guitar World Magazine

Pink Floyd reunite to record new song, Hey Hey Rise Up, in support of Ukraine

David Gilmour, Nick Mason, and longtime Floyd bassist Guy Pratt are joined by Andriy Khlyvnyuk of the Ukrainian band BoomBox on the song, which will be released tomorrow, April 8. Pink Floyd – David Gilmour, Nick Mason and longtime bass guitar player Guy Pratt – have reunited to record a...
Loudwire

How Zakk Wylde’s Audition Tape Made Its Way to Ozzy Osbourne

Thirty-five years ago Zakk Wylde got a call while pumping gas to join Ozzy Osbourne's band and he's remained at Ozzy's call for years. Here's how Zakk Wylde's audition tape made its way to Ozzy Osbourne. In an interview with Louder, Wylde reveals that he discovered Black Sabbath when his...
95 Rock KKNN

The Most Famous Concerts in the History at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Spring is in the air and you can already feel summer starting to wake from the long slumber of a Colorado winter. Without getting too excited too soon, it means barbecues, brewery patio days and flip flop weather is ahead. It also means it's time to start getting ready for some outdoor live entertainment again; specifically speaking, more amazing summer shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.
New Jersey 101.5

At 88, New Jersey’s own Frankie Valli is still cranking out the hits

Frankie Valli had a pretty serious health scare back in October and November of 2021. He suffered pneumonia and was forced to cancel most of his tour and there was some concern that Frankie would never tour again. Let’s face it; a man in his late 80s has a tougher chance of beating a health issue like that, unless of course you’re Jersey tough Frankie Valli.
Kerrang

From David Bowie to Ozzy Osbourne: The icons who inspired Creeper’s Will Gould

In just a few short years, Southampton goth-punks Creeper have not only become one of the UK’s best bands full-stop, but also one you simply can’t look away from. From the scrappy brilliance of their 2014 self-titled EP to 2020’s grand Sex, Death & The Infinite Void, the group’s ambition is reflective of their wide array of influences – and here, frontman Will Gould lifts the lid on exactly who it is that have helped make him and Creeper who they are today…
Whiskey Riff

Blackberry Smoke Release Rolling Stones Tribute Album, ‘Stoned,’ To Streaming Services

Gotta respect the classics. It’s no secret that Blackberry Smoke has become one of the premiere southern rock groups in America. The group dropped one of my favorite albums of 2021, You Hear Georgia, that I somehow find myself going back to at least once a week. With that being said, the group released another album to streaming today, but this time, they’re paying tribute to one of the most iconic rock groups to ever walk this planet… The Rolling Stones. […] The post Blackberry Smoke Release Rolling Stones Tribute Album, ‘Stoned,’ To Streaming Services first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
