Ringo Starr and His All Starr Bands show in Atlantic City, NJ Sep 24, 2022 – presale code

Eddie Van Halen's ex-wife, Valerie Bertinelli says that she had nothing to do with David Lee Roth splitting with Van Halen back in 1985 and claims it was “Diamond” Dave who had an issue with her. During her recent appearance on the Literally! With Rob Lowe podcast, she explained, “I got along great with Al (Van Halen) and with Mike (Anthony). It was someone else. I don't know why he didn't like me, but what are you gonna do? I don't know why he didn't like me. I mean, I was always nice to him. I honestly don't know. . . One day I'd like to sit down with him and go, 'Dude, what did I do? Honestly, I've always been a fan of yours. I think you're a brilliant frontman, I think you're a brilliant songwriter, I love your lyrics. Why don't you like me? What did I do?'” (Blabbermouth)

