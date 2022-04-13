ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jubilee souvenirs inspired by Queen’s famous postage stamp portrait on sale

Official Platinum Jubilee souvenirs – inspired by the renowned postage stamp profile portrait of the Queen – have gone on sale.

The contemporary Royal Collection range includes a tea towel, reusable coffee cup, hair scrunchie, silk scarf and jigsaw puzzle, and is based on Arnold Machin’s 1967 clay relief sculpture of the monarch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WfGCV_0f7ssCGy00
The Jubilee tea towel, which costs £9.95 (Royal Collection Trust/HM Queen Elizabeth II 2022/PA)

One of the most reproduced images of all time, the side-on likeness of Elizabeth II has featured on all British definitive postage stamps since 1967.

It was a reworking of a design Machin created for the introduction of decimal coinage, which featured on British coins from 1968 until 1984.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aA7KP_0f7ssCGy00
Items in the new Jubilee range (Royal Collection Trust/HM Queen Elizabeth II 2022/PA)

The range of homeware items and accessories features the Queen’s silhouette repeated in a variety of shades of patriotic red, white and blue.

The tea towel costs £9.95, a recycled leather luggage tag £7.95, a 750-piece jigsaw puzzle is £14.95 and the reusable coffee cup £10.95, while a coffee mug emblazoned with the year “2022” is £20.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EB1Ok_0f7ssCGy00
The fridge magnet set featuring Arnold Machin’s famous design (Royal Collection Trust/HM Queen Elizabeth II 2022/PA)

Other items include a luxury silk scarf in blue hues priced at £150, a silk hair scrunchie for £35, a wooden tea tray costing £19.95 and a set of four magnets for £5.95.

The products, available at Royal Collection Trust shops or at www.rct.uk/shop, follow the Royal Collection’s Jubilee commemorative chinaware, official emblem range and Platinum Jubilee English sparkling wine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G0aXU_0f7ssCGy00
The silk scarf, priced at £150 (Royal Collection Trust/HM Queen Elizabeth II 2022/PA)

Before 1967, postage stamps were based on photographs of the Queen taken by Dorothy Wilding.

Twenty-four of Wilding’s portraits will go on display in a special Platinum Jubilee: The Queen’s Accession exhibition at this year’s summer opening of Buckingham Palace from July 22 until October 2.

