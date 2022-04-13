ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tybee Island, GA

Police on Tybee Island searching for man spotted committing 'lewd acts' on camera

By Graham Cawthon
WJCL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police on Tybee Island need your help finding a wanted man. According to the Tybee Island Police Department, Reggie...

www.wjcl.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJCL

Missing Georgia child found dead: Police search for hours before finding body in nearby pond

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Georgia say they have discovered the body of a 4-year-old autistic boy who wandered away from his home Monday night. The Dekalb County Police Department says Kyruss Williams disappeared from his home along Fair Pines Cove around 6:30 p.m. After searching for hours, authorities discovered the boy's body just before 2:30 a.m. in a pond just a few feet from the home he and his family were staying at.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Tybee Island, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Tybee Island, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
WKRC

Caught on camera: Attack on airline gate agent goes viral; passenger arrested

ATLANTA (WGCL/CNN Newsource/WKRC) - A social media video of an unruly passenger at a ticket counter at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International has gone viral. It's also key evidence in the criminal charges against the traveler, 44-year-old Courtney Drummond of Henderson, Nevada. For airport workers, violence in their workplace is becoming all...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Autistic teenager who vanished in California three years ago is found sleeping on the street outside Utah convenience store after cop invited shivering 19-year-old to warm up in car before doing finger scan

An autistic teenager who disappeared from California three years ago has been found more than 740 miles away in Utah. Connerjack Oswalt, 19, was reported missing by his family in Clearlake on September 28, 2019 when he was just 16 years old. Summit County Sheriff's Office received reports of a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Caught On Camera
The Independent

‘Disney Dad’ Anthony Todt found guilty of murdering his wife and children and living with their bodies

A Florida man has been found guilty of murdering his wife and children and killing their dog at their luxury home near Walt Disney World in 2019.Anthony Todt, 46, was sentenced to life in prison without parole by a court outside Orlando on Thursday, according to The Orlando Sentinel.After more than six hours of deliberations, the jury uninanimously convicted him of killing his wife Megan Todt, 42, their children Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4, and their dog Breezy.Judge Keith Carsten called Todt a “destroyer of worlds”, imposing four consecutive life sentences and saying: “Not one of those...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WJCL

Baby boy surrendered under Daniel's Law at South Carolina hospital

GREENWOOD, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Officials in South Carolina say an infant was surrendered at a hospital under Daniel's Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. It happened Sunday at Self Regional Medical Center in Greenwood County. The Caucasian baby boy was born on April...
GREENWOOD, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
americanmilitarynews.com

Father shoots intruder who broke into his 2-year-old’s bedroom

A Tennessee father shot an alleged intruder multiple times after the suspect broke into his two-year-old son’s bedroom on Tuesday. According to WKRN, police responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment on 3501 Andrew Jackson Way in Hermitage around 7:50 a.m. on April 12. Officials said the...
TENNESSEE STATE
Mid-Hudson News Network

City police prevent man from committing suicide

POUGHKEEPSIE – City police in Poughkeepsie used their advanced training to prevent a man from committing suicide on Tuesday evening. Police responded to a call for help from a family member of the subject at about 6:30 p.m. The relative called City 911 to report that the man had...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
NBC12

Police search for man suspected of armed bank robbery

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are searching for a man suspected of an armed bank robbery. Police were called to the 5000 block of Lakeside Avenue just after 4:30 p.m. on March 24. Officials said the man went into the bank, demanded money and indicated that he was armed.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
WTVCFOX

Trenton City Police search for armed and dangerous man

TRENTON, Ga. — UPDATE: March 25, 2022 @ 4:30 a.m. The Trenton City Police Department is still searching for a man wanted for aggravated assault and stalking. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. During the investigation, police learned the suspect was given a ride from a gas station...
TRENTON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy