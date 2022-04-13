Police on Tybee Island searching for man spotted committing 'lewd acts' on camera

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Authorities in Georgia say a man on the run is behind bars after allegations he impregnated an underage family member. The Fulton County Sheriff's Office says Roque Garcia-Ortiz was on the run from Massachusetts. Fearing he was planning to fly...
A woman in South Carolina got what was the equivalent to a pie in the face Wednesday, and police now police need help finding the man they say carried out the crime. What's more, police said it's not the first time the crime has been reported in the last 24-hours.
WACO, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Authorities in Georgia say four children have lost their parents following a murder-suicide. It happened Wednesday in Waco, located in Haralson County. According to the Haralson County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Beaver Run Road shortly...
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Georgia say they have discovered the body of a 4-year-old autistic boy who wandered away from his home Monday night. The Dekalb County Police Department says Kyruss Williams disappeared from his home along Fair Pines Cove around 6:30 p.m. After searching for hours, authorities discovered the boy's body just before 2:30 a.m. in a pond just a few feet from the home he and his family were staying at.
ATLANTA — Two suspects are behind bars in Georgia after the reported assault and robbery of a teenage girl. In the above video shared by police, the victim is seen giving her account of an altercation that happened on April 6 in Atlanta. Wildlife officials in Georgia warn of...
Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
ATLANTA (WGCL/CNN Newsource/WKRC) - A social media video of an unruly passenger at a ticket counter at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International has gone viral. It's also key evidence in the criminal charges against the traveler, 44-year-old Courtney Drummond of Henderson, Nevada. For airport workers, violence in their workplace is becoming all...
An autistic teenager who disappeared from California three years ago has been found more than 740 miles away in Utah. Connerjack Oswalt, 19, was reported missing by his family in Clearlake on September 28, 2019 when he was just 16 years old. Summit County Sheriff's Office received reports of a...
A Florida man has been found guilty of murdering his wife and children and killing their dog at their luxury home near Walt Disney World in 2019.Anthony Todt, 46, was sentenced to life in prison without parole by a court outside Orlando on Thursday, according to The Orlando Sentinel.After more than six hours of deliberations, the jury uninanimously convicted him of killing his wife Megan Todt, 42, their children Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4, and their dog Breezy.Judge Keith Carsten called Todt a “destroyer of worlds”, imposing four consecutive life sentences and saying: “Not one of those...
GREENWOOD, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Officials in South Carolina say an infant was surrendered at a hospital under Daniel's Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. It happened Sunday at Self Regional Medical Center in Greenwood County. The Caucasian baby boy was born on April...
The Federal Bureau of Investigations has released more than 500 pages of previously classified documents about the investigation of a Horizon Airlines plane stolen from Sea-Tac Airport and crashed on Ketron Island in 2018 by a ground services worker. One new piece of information that was released surrounded what was...
A Tennessee father shot an alleged intruder multiple times after the suspect broke into his two-year-old son’s bedroom on Tuesday. According to WKRN, police responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment on 3501 Andrew Jackson Way in Hermitage around 7:50 a.m. on April 12. Officials said the...
A Toronto police officer who's been on the force for 16 years is facing 10 charges for allegedly stealing a missing person's things. The Toronto Police Service said in a press release on Tuesday that 48-year-old Constable Boris Borissov has been arrested and charged for theft and has since been suspended with pay under the Police Services Act.
POUGHKEEPSIE – City police in Poughkeepsie used their advanced training to prevent a man from committing suicide on Tuesday evening. Police responded to a call for help from a family member of the subject at about 6:30 p.m. The relative called City 911 to report that the man had...
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are searching for a man suspected of an armed bank robbery. Police were called to the 5000 block of Lakeside Avenue just after 4:30 p.m. on March 24. Officials said the man went into the bank, demanded money and indicated that he was armed.
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. A woman is behind bars in Georgia after authorities say she shot at her parents. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a home on Klopfer Road Thursday regarding a domestic dispute. Before they could get there,...
TRENTON, Ga. — UPDATE: March 25, 2022 @ 4:30 a.m. The Trenton City Police Department is still searching for a man wanted for aggravated assault and stalking. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. During the investigation, police learned the suspect was given a ride from a gas station...
