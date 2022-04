WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The name of a 19-year-old woman hit and killed by a car late Sunday night was released by Illinois State Police on Tuesday. Nina Bianco of Sugar Grove, Ill. died on impact after preliminary reports say she walked into the roadway and was hit by a car traveling west on US Route 20. The incident is currently under investigation and state troopers say the reason Bianco walked into traffic is unknown at this time.

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL ・ 24 DAYS AGO