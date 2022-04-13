ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Knoxville police looking for missing woman

wvlt.tv
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe motorcycle was proven to be stolen, according to officials. Authorities ask for help after firearm theft...

www.wvlt.tv

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Knoxville, TN
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#East Tennessee#Sevier Co#The Street Crimes Unit
WTVF

'We are heartbroken at the news': Body of missing Kentucky coal miner found

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The body of a missing Kentucky coal miner was found Monday evening in Harlan County. James D. Brown, 33, of Lynch, Kentucky while working at the D-29 Darby Fork mine in Holmes Mill. Officials with the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet say Brown was killed when a roof collapsed Sunday evening about 14,000 feet into the mine where he was working.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Mail

Autistic teenager who vanished in California three years ago is found sleeping on the street outside Utah convenience store after cop invited shivering 19-year-old to warm up in car before doing finger scan

An autistic teenager who disappeared from California three years ago has been found more than 740 miles away in Utah. Connerjack Oswalt, 19, was reported missing by his family in Clearlake on September 28, 2019 when he was just 16 years old. Summit County Sheriff's Office received reports of a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
cbs17

Tennessee murder suspect found with over 1 pound of fentanyl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man who police said was out on bond for a 2019 murder charge was taken into custody Wednesday night after officers reportedly found meth, fentanyl, and guns in his vehicle. According to a warrant, officials were conducting surveillance on the Hermitage Inn located at...
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

‘I was with him when he fell’: Celebratory night on Beale Street ends with son’s death, mother says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — What was supposed to be a celebratory night on Beale Street ended with one man dead and two others still in critical condition almost two days later. Monday, the victim’s mother, who was there at the time of the shooting, says she’s still waiting to get straight answers from Memphis Police as the investigation continues.
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy