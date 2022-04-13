ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Campaigner who delivered free meals to frontline workers honoured by city

By Lily Ford
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

The co-founder of a campaign which delivered free hot meals to NHS staff, key workers and those facing a food crisis during the pandemic has become a Freeman of the City of London.

Arif Anis, who used to be a shepherd in Pakistan, helped launch the One Million Meals campaign in March 2020 in order to feed NHS workers as restaurants were forced to close during lockdown.

The volunteer-run initiative, backed by sports stars David Beckham and Amir Khan, delivered hundreds of thousands of warm meals to frontline workers across the UK from April to July 2020.

“Covid-19 has been a terrible time for most of us,” Mr Anis, a best-selling author and leadership development expert, said of the pandemic.

“However, this also has been a time when people held each other’s hands and stood shoulder to shoulder, rising above and beyond the call of duty.

“We have some extraordinary stories of persistence, perseverance, and sheer resilience to celebrate during these tough times… I am glad the One Million Meals is one of those stories and we managed to uplift the energies of our hero doctors, nurses, paramedics, ambulance drivers, key workers who were the first line of defence in those terrible days.”

A Freeman of the City of London is one of the oldest awards, believed to have been first presented in 1237, and is a status given to people who have achieved success, recognition or celebrity in their chosen field.

The medieval term “freeman” meant someone who was not the property of a feudal lord but enjoyed privileges such as the right to earn money and own land.

Additional rights associated with them, such as the right to drive sheep or cattle over London Bridge, are now considered symbolic.

“It’s unbelievable for someone who started around 20 years back as a shepherd in a remote part of Pakistan,” Mr Anis said.

“Now I have got shepherding rights to drive the flock on Tower Bridge as a part of privileges as a Freeman.”

After a ceremony at the Guildhall in London, he dedicated the recognition to fellow founders, his family and all those who contributed to the campaign.

“I speak worldwide about crisis leadership… Crises bring opportunities for leaders to stretch, embrace, and evolve new behaviours, solutions and attitudes,” Mr Anis said.

“The One Million Meals campaign was founded as a community response to the Covid-19 crisis.

“I dedicate the Freedom of the City of London recognition to the co-founders of the campaign, Suleman Raza, Bilal (and) Momin, my family, and countless volunteers who rose above and beyond the call of duty in the time of crisis.”

The campaign received country-wide attention as hundreds of Pakistani, Indian, Bangladeshi and Afro-Caribbean restaurants donated free meals.

The Prime Minister also applauded the work of One Million Meals in May 2021 through the Points of Light Award, which recognised the founders of the campaign for their extraordinary services to the NHS, key workers, the homeless and people in need.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Bid to train thousands of new carers in Shropshire

Staff at a new training centre for carers said they hope to bring in over 1,000 new workers over the next few years. Fairway Homecare opened a £500,000 training centre in the town on Tuesday. Anne Dunne, the professions manager at Embark Training which is preparing the new carers,...
TWITTER
Indy100

Family meet ambulance service worker who helped deliver premature baby

A couple have praised the ambulance call handler who helped them delivery their premature baby while on holiday in Scotland, describing the emergency service worker as part of their “family story”.Alex Clayton was 34 weeks pregnant when she went into labour at the holiday cottage in Fife where she had been enjoying a break with husband Tony and their son Max.Speaking as they met call handler Lorna Milward for the first time, Mr Clayton recalled how he was “terrified” when he realised his wife was giving birth in the holiday rental in Ceres in June 2021.The family, from Yorkshire, had been recovering...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Indy100

Frankie Boyle had a brutal response to Priti Patel sending refugees to Rwanda

Frankie Boyle has hit out at Priti Patel and the UK government over their decision to send asylum seekers to another country to have their cases processed.The comedian reacted after the Home Secretary posted footage of herself in Rwanda this morning, with the announcement having been first been communicated yesterday.Patel wrote: “In Kigali, Rwanda, ahead of a significant moment for the New Plan for Immigration. Prime Minister @BorisJohnson will set out the full detail tomorrow.”Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterIt comes after ministers signed a deal to send asylum seekers arriving in the UK to Rwanda. It will...
IMMIGRATION
BBC

NHS faces an Easter 'as bad as any winter'

NHS leaders are warning that the health service is facing the "brutal reality" of an Easter as bad as most winters. Latest data shows record waits for planned surgery and in A&E, as staff plough through a backlog fuelled by Covid. The government says there is hope on the horizon.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amir Khan
Person
David Beckham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistan#Frontline#Uk#Nhs
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Shock: Sussex Couple Will Return To The UK If Allowed To Film Netflix Documentary, Royal Biographer Angela Levin Claims

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are heading to Europe for the Invictus Games. It's their first trip to Europe together after they stepped back from their royal duties. A royal biographer claimed that the couple might return to his home country on one condition — if allowed to bring cameras for a Netflix documentary.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Walsall owner told to tear down 'unacceptable' new home

A homeowner who started building a large new house without permission to replace his smaller semi-detached property has been told to demolish it. Councillors ordered Gurwinder Singh to take down the partly-finished four-bedroom house in Walsall, West Mids. They heard the new-build was unacceptable in size and scale and had...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘We’ve been trying warn you for so many decades’: Nasa climate scientist breaks down in tears at protest

In an emotional speech last week in Los Angeles, Nasa scientist Peter Kalmus implored people to listen to the dire warnings of climate change experts.“We’re going to lose everything,” Kalmus said in a video of the moment. “And we’re not joking, we’re not lying, we’re not exaggerating.”Dr Kalmus, a climate scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California, was participating in a protest organized by Scientist Rebellion as part of a global day of action by scientists around the world. His protest in LA involved scientists chaining themselves to the doors of a JPMorgan Chase building.“I’m here because scientists...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
Indy100

Downing Street parties timeline as Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak fined

The prime minister, his wife, and the chancellor are being slapped with fixed penalty notices in the wake of the Partygate scandal.Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have apologised for attending Boris Johnson’s birthday bash in Downing Street during Covid restrictions. Johnson said it “did not occur” to him that the gathering in the Cabinet Room on June 19 2020 to mark his 56th birthday was a violation of coronavirus rules, but that he “now humbly accepts” he did breach Covid-19 laws.Sunak, meanwhile, said: “I deeply regret the frustration and anger caused and I am sorry.”The top Tories being fined follows...
POLITICS
Indy100

Widower to walk 1,800 miles to raise funds for MS Society

A widower who is planning to walk 1,800 miles around the UK in memory of his wife has said she will be with him in spirit as he takes on the challenge.Gary Rushworth, 64, will be crossing the UK from coast to coast twice and walking from Land’s End to John O’Groats between April and September to raise money and awareness for the MS Society, after his wife Moira died in 2020, aged 57.The father of two, from Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, will set off on the first leg of his journey on Thursday, the anniversary of the first time he met...
CHARITIES
The Independent

Best hotels in Leeds 2022: Where to stay for a cool city break on all budgets

Ten years ago, Leeds would have made a very dour weekend away, but this old Yorkshire industrial city is becoming quite the 21st-century dynamo. Heritage red-brick mills and warehouses have been reimagined as craft-beer bars and modern British restaurants, street art is filling cracks in the urban fabric and a web of Victorian covered laneway arcades make atmospheric shopping thoroughfares. Leeds city centre is compact and walkable. In a couple of days, you can stroll between the canalside wharfs and docks, visit the UK’s repository of military history at the Royal Armouries, delve into experiential art with a side of...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Dozens of patients wait three years for care due to ‘shocking’ NHS backlog

Dozens of NHS patients have waited more than three years for hospital care in England, new figures obtained by the PA news agency show.At least eight have been on the NHS waiting list for over four years, with one of these waiting for four-and-a-half years.Leading surgeons described the figures as “shocking” and warned that prolonged waits for pre-planned care could lead to “emotional and physical distress”.Waiting in limbo for a planned hip, hernia or ear operation can cause real emotional and physical distressProfessor Neil MortensenMany of these patients are likely to be in pain or discomfort as they wait to...
HEALTH SERVICES
Daily Mail

Commons Leader Mark Spencer slams Nottingham university for 'endorsing cancel culture' after it withdrew honorary degree for author of controversial race report

Commons Leader Mark Spencer has slammed the University of Nottingham for 'endorsing cancel culture' after it withdrew the offer of an honorary degree to the author of a controversial report on race disparity. Of the decision, the minister said 'those sorts of actions prevent ethnic minorities from participating in public...
EDUCATION
Indy100

Edwina Currie says she doesn't care that Boris Johnson broke the rules

Former Tory MP Edwina Currie has said that she doesn’t care that Boris Johnson broke the rules as what matters are “the results we get from our politicians”. Johnson made history yesterday by becoming the first prime minister to have broken the law (or perhaps - the first to get caught...) after being slapped with a fine over Downing Street lockdown parties. His wife Carrie and Chancellor Rishi Sunak were also ordered to pay up after the Metropolitan Police issued fixed penalty notices. Edwina Currie tells...
POLITICS
BBC

Wales' unpaid carers to get a break through £9m fund

Funding worth £9m to help relieve the pressure on unpaid carers in Wales, has been announced. The Welsh government said the money, over the the next three years, would help full-time carers pursue hobbies, activities or simply just read a book. There are an estimated 400,000 unpaid carers in...
HEALTH
Indy100

Indy100

176K+
Followers
11K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy