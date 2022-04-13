ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butner, NC

‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic announces engagement to former fellow inmate

By Kaylee Douglas/KFOR
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kNgGi_0f7sql2h00

BUTNER, NC. ( KFOR ) – Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka Joe Exotic, says he will marry a former fellow inmate, pending his divorce with current husband, Dillon Passage.

TMZ reported in March that Exotic and Passage had filed for divorce, but fans have been aware of the pair’s love troubles for quite some time after Passage announced their plan for divorce a year earlier.

In July 2021, Exotic announced plans for a “ Bachelor King ” contest to search for a new husband, but apparently he didn’t have to look too far.

‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic launches ‘Bachelor King’ contest to find new husband

This month, Joe Exotic announced his engagement to John Robert Graham, a former fellow inmate Exotic met in federal prison.

“We were together over one year in prison and he is home now with our son,” said Exotic on his social media.

According to court documents , Graham was in prison for burglary of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to more than 12 years in 2012, but was released early in March 2022.

“John is such an amazing man, I can’t wait to get home and share our lives together and with our son,” said Exotic in another post.

Joe Exotic says he has ‘aggressive’ prostate cancer

In 2018, the former owner of the Greater Wynnewood Animal Park was indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts of murder-for-hire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19DbKY_0f7sql2h00
Joseph Maldonado-Passage

He was sentenced in January 2020 to 22 years in prison. However, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit in Denver determined the trial court wrongly treated two murder-for-hire convictions separately in calculating his prison term.

Maldonado-Passage was resentenced to 21 years in federal prison in January 2022 for his 2020 conviction on 19 counts, including murder for hire .

Carole Baskin releases new documentary which investigates the trafficking of endangered species

In November 2021, Joe Exotic announced his ‘aggressive cancer’ diagnosis and was transferred from Ft. Worth Federal Medical Center to the Butner Federal Medical Center.

Now, Exotic says he has 25 more radiation treatments at the Butner medical center to treat his recent diagnosis .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Butner, NC
City
Denver, NC
The Independent

Melissa Lucio execution - latest: Texas lawmakers visit death row and pray with inmate, pledging to save her

There are growing calls on Texas Governor Greg Abbot to grant clemency to Melissa Lucio who faces execution later this month. A juror, Kim Kardashian, and a bipartisan group of lawmakers are among those pleading for Lucio’s life.The 53-year-old domestic violence victim and mother of 14 has been on death row since her trial over the 2007 death of her two-year-old daughter.Her lawyers argue she “falsely” admitted to killing Mariah after hours of intense police questioning and that she died from falling down a steep staircase outside their apartment in Harlingen, South Texas, and not from being beaten.Lucio was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carole Baskin
Person
Dillon Passage
Person
Joe Exotic
RFT (Riverfront Times)

After Latest Inmate Death, Missouri Prison System Called 'Out of Control'

The Missouri Department of Corrections confirmed that an inmate died Sunday morning at the violence-plagued prison in Bonne Terre, Missouri. MODOC spokeswoman Karen Pojmann did not release the cause of death, but Missouri Prison Reform Executive Director Lori Curry told the RFT it came as the result of a violent attack.
BONNE TERRE, MO
The Independent

7 charged in deaths of 2 fellow inmates at prison in Texas

Seven inmates have been charged with killing two fellow prisoners and wounding two others during a January attack at a federal prison in Texas that led to a nationwide lockdown of the federal prison system.The 15-count indictment filed this week includes charges of racketeering, murder and attempted murder against Juan Carolos Rivas-Moreiera; Dimas Alfaro-Granados; Raul Landaverde-Giron; Larry Navarete; Jorge Parada; Hector Ramires; and Sergio Sibrian. The seven remain in federal custody and court documents do not list attorneys who could speak on their behalf.The Jan. 31 attack was inside USP Beaumont in Beaumont, Texas. Prosecutors say the seven are...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Anti-Death Penalty Advocate Finds Love With Death Row Inmate

Anti-death penalty advocate Lea Rodger says she is keenly aware of the realities facing her and Richard Glossip, who she married this week inside the Oklahoma State Penitentiary where he sits on death row. Glossip, 59, already has narrowly escaped execution three times and could be the next man Oklahoma...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiger King#Prostate Cancer#Prison#Kfor#Passage
WSYX ABC6

South African woman accused of mailing K2, Suboxone to Ohio inmates

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A South African woman was arrested Thursday morning at John Glenn Columbus International Airport on federal charges alleging she mailed large amounts of K2 and suboxone to jail inmates in Ohio. Tanya Baird, 46, appeared in federal court Thursday afternoon. She is charged with importing...
COLUMBUS, OH
Oxygen

Man Arrested In 1992 Murder Of Woman Once Thought The Victim Of A Serial Killer

A Mississippi man is under arrest after authorities said he killed a woman in North Carolina 30 years ago. Warren Luther Alexander, 71, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with the July 1992 murder of Nona Stamey Cobb, according to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. Authorities say Cobb’s body was found on the northbound side of Interstate 77 near Elkin in Surry County.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Black Enterprise

South Carolina Brings Back Death By Firing Squad

As many push for the American government to do away with the death penalty completely, the state of South Carolina has upped the ante on the controversial practice, bringing back death by firing squad. On Friday, the state Department of Corrections said revisions to the death chamber where the executions...
COLUMBIA, SC
KTEM NewsRadio

Is Melissa Lucio Innocent? Time Running out for This Death Row Inmate

The clock is running out for Melissa Lucio at the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville, Texas. The 53-year-old death row inmate is set to die by lethal injection on April 27th, 2022 unless her execution date is withdrawn. Her clemency filing is not asking for a full pardon, but a reduction of her death sentence to a lesser penalty, or at least a 120-day stay from execution as she seeks a new trial.
GATESVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NBC News

Supreme Court says spiritual advisers can touch prisoners at the time of execution

Federal law gives prisoners facing execution the right to have a spiritual adviser in the death chamber who can pray aloud and touch them, the Supreme Court ruled Thursday. The ruling came in the case of a Texas inmate, John Henry Ramirez, whose lethal injection was scheduled for September last year but was blocked by the court to consider his appeal. He said the state violated his religious rights by refusing to let his pastor pray audibly with him or perform a tradition known as the laying-on of hands.
TEXAS STATE
WFLA

WFLA

56K+
Followers
10K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy