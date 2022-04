LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Mandatory evacuations were ordered Friday afternoon for residents in the Blue Mountain area near where the 37E wildfire was burning. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office tweeted about the wildfire at 4 p.m. (credit: CBS) It was nearly 4 hours later when Larimer County Sheriff’s Office provided an update about the acreage of the 37E Fire, about 300 acres and zero percent containment. Crews will continue to work the fire overnight. There are 130 personnel from multiple agencies fighting the fire, with more resources on the way. #37EFire Update – Fire is estimated @ ~300 acres, 0% containment. Crews will...

LARIMER COUNTY, CO ・ 50 MINUTES AGO