Boy dies after stabbing in Missouri middle school bathroom
By Tribune News Service
PennLive.com
2 days ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A student at Northeast Middle School in Kansas City’s South Indian Mound neighborhood has died after he was found stabbed inside a school bathroom Tuesday morning, according to police. Officers...
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — On a Monday in January, emergency dispatchers received a call that a 12-year-old boy had been discovered passed out on a school bus. As an ambulance made its way to the scene, the school nurse at Gloucester Township Elementary School tried in vain to revive Jeremian Suriel — known affectionately as CoCo.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are seeking information about a dog that died days after being found burned and locked in a bathroom. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released photos of the dog, which was found Tuesday in the bathroom of an abandoned business at 359 N. Lynhurst Drive. That’s on the southwest corner of the intersection with West Vermont Street on the west side. The building has been a gas station and a car-detailing shop, according to old street-view photos of the lot.
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating child molestation allegations of a juvenile in Colquitt County. Agents said it happened during a return trip to Colquitt County after an away school sporting event. The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office requested GBI’s assistance on Tuesday around 8:34...
North Dakota police have arrested a woman who they say killed a 18-year-old college student in her apartment. Anita Knutson, a student at Minot State University, was found stabbed to death in her apartment on June 4, 2007. According to NBC News, she had been stabbed multiple times, and a bloody knife had been left behind in a sink.
Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
The FBI is stepping in to take a new look at the 1994 murder of a young Missouri mother who was murdered in her own home. It’s been 28 years since someone shot 26-year-old Diana Ault with her two young children nearby in their Independence, Missouri, home, according to NBC affiliate KSHB-TV. On Monday, the FBI announced they'll be joining forces with the Independence Police Department to reopen the cold case investigation.
The cause of death for a Maryland man who was discovered deceased back on Jan. 19 surrounded by a house full of snakes that he kept as pets was released Wednesday, according to multiple reports. David Riston, 49, died of “snake envenomation,” according to the Office of the Chief Medical...
A Berkeley Township, New Jersey, man fatally shot one of two armed men who entered his home last month with the intention of robbing him, authorities said Monday. The homeowner, 56-year-old Craig Dillard, and the surviving robbery suspect, George Burke IV, 40, of Freehold Borough, were both arrested this month on charges from the confrontation, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office and the Berkeley Township police announced Monday.
Miami-Dade prosecutors released a video showing alleged hitman Javon Carter counting stacks of cash suspected to be the payment he received for carrying out the fatal shooting of Le’Shonte Jones in May 2021, NBC Miami reports. “Another day in the office,” Carter, 29, said in the video found in...
Baby Cino, an aspiring rapper, was shot and killed just hours after being released from a Miami prison. However, it appeared that he had already prophesied his demise. Last Wednesday, the rapper, whose actual name is Timothy Starks, was riding in his red Nissan when he was ambushed by a shooter in another automobile.
Three men are dead after two homicides in less than a week, York police said. A 27-year-old man was shot around 11:17 p.m. on the 500 block of West Market Street, police said. The York County Coroner’s Office pronounced him dead at 11:55 p.m. A 30-year-old man with gunshot...
The body of a 26-year-old man who went missing in 2019 was found in B.C. by a married couple in their 70s. Thomas Hines, who was originally from Nova Scotia, went missing while canoeing on Waugh Lake in Egmont, B.C. He was believed to have drowned in the lake, although...
A Florida woman allegedly used coronavirus relief funds from the Paycheck Protection Program to hire a hitman accused of killing a Transportation Security Administration officer outside Miami last year, according to newly unsealed court documents obtained by local media. Jasmine D. Martinez, 33, is in custody in St. Lucie County...
For the first time, jurors on Thursday heard from an undercover FBI agent who spied on the suspects charged with plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and recorded their conversations about how they would use explosives to carry out their plan.
Jurors heard many of the secretly recorded conversations, including one that captured defendant...
An Ohio man has been convicted of murder after prosecutors say he cyberstalked his then-girlfriend’s ex-husband, and killed him in front of his three children. Sterling H. Roberts, 38, was found guilty in the 2017 shooting after a two-week trial, prosecutors said in a March 23 news release. Prosecutors...
CCTV cameras captured one of the final moments of a toddler’s life as he held his mother’s hand in a McDonald’s restaurant - just hours before he was beaten to death by her boyfriend.Kemarni Watson Darby died after being found lifeless and with 34 injuries at his home in West Bromwich on 5 June 2018.Drug dealer Nathaniel Pope, 32, was found unanimously guilty of the three-year-old’s murder at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday.Alicia Watson, 30, was cleared of murdering her son but found guilty of causing or allowing the child’s death.In video footage shown in court, Watson can be...
The stepmom of a New Hampshire girl missing for more than two years is facing new criminal charges unrelated to the case. The girl, Harmony Montgomery, who would now be 7 years old, has not been seen since the fall of 2019, when she was 5, police said. On Tuesday...
