Kansas City, MO

Boy dies after stabbing in Missouri middle school bathroom

By Tribune News Service
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 2 days ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A student at Northeast Middle School in Kansas City’s South Indian Mound neighborhood has died after he was found stabbed inside a school bathroom Tuesday morning, according to police. Officers...

PennLive.com

PennLive.com

PennLive.com

