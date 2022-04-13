Outlook - Who was the stranger who saved my life? - BBC Sounds

An alleged terrorist laughingly likened his response to killing Sir David Amess to “a Little Britain episode”, a court has heard.Ali Harbi Ali, 26, stabbed the veteran Conversative MP 21 times after attending an appointment at a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on October 15 last year, the Old Bailey has heard.He allegedly waved the bloody 12-inch long knife before being apprehended by two unarmed police officers.On Friday, jurors at the Old Bailey watched videos of Ali’s police interviews in which he laughingly likened his comments to a television comedy.In an initial urgent interview, Ali confirmed it was a “terror...
