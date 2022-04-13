Outlook - Who was the stranger who saved my life? - BBC Sounds

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Charles' Mom To Award Harry And Meghan Markle Jubilee Medals Just To Meet Lilibet? Royal Reported To Lose A Title This Weekend

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly desperate to meet her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Queen Elizabeth became the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service to the people of the U.K., on Feb. 6, 2022. Buckingham Palace revealed the celebration plans earlier this year, which include a "once-in-a-generation show" combining the best British ceremonial splendor and pageantry with cutting-edge artistic and technological displays.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Grandfather who survived falling to Earth with a broken parachute is still haunted by the heroism of the skydiving instructor who died saving his life

The grandfather who survived hitting the ground without a parachute can't stop thinking about the hero skydiving instructor who saved his life. Almost eight months have passed since Christopher Rantall, 55 miraculously survived a fall of 10,000 feet in Torquay, Victoria. Mr Rantall, 55, and his daughter Raya, from Warrnambool...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story review – A true crime story too monstrous for the format

It’s no surprise that TV commissioners can’t get enough of Jimmy Savile. Even in the world of true crime, where the most twisted and unfathomable deeds are routinely picked apart with grim fascination, Savile’s case is unlike any other, both in terms of scale and sheer heinousness. The latest project to tackle it is Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story, a bleak two-part documentary out on Netflix today.Directed by Rowan Deacon (in a considerable step-up in profile from her previous work, which includes The Case of Sally Challen and The Tube)the series is, on the spectrum of true crime...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

UK first as hidden camera captures wild white-tailed eagle egg hatching

A hidden camera has captured the first live UK footage of a wild white-tailed eagle hatching.Staff at RSPB Scotland’s Abernethy nature reserve in Perthshire, where the eaglet hatched, described it as being “such a special moment”.It comes after eggs were first spotted in a nest being used by eagles Shona and Finn early in March.The nest’s location remains secret, to avoid the birds being disturbed, but after both eagles took turns incubating the eggs and protecting them from the snow and recent storms, RSPB Scotland confirmed the first egg had hatched at 1943 on April 8.A camera, which has been hidden in...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Chris Packham says deaths of birds of prey on Dorset shooting estates ‘very concerning’

Just days after Dorset Police closed an "inconclusive" investigation into the poisoning of a rare white-tailed eagle on a shooting estate, the force has confirmed it is making fresh enquiries following the discovery of the bodies of a red kite and a buzzard.The deaths have raised serious concerns among wildlife campaigners that those illegally targeting birds of prey are increasingly turning away from the poisons used in recent decades, to rodenticides used to kill mice and rats legally.All three carcasses were found by a member of the public on pheasant shooting estates in Dorset, with the death of the white-tailed...
ANIMALS
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Shock: Sussex Couple Will Return To The UK If Allowed To Film Netflix Documentary, Royal Biographer Angela Levin Claims

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are heading to Europe for the Invictus Games. It's their first trip to Europe together after they stepped back from their royal duties. A royal biographer claimed that the couple might return to his home country on one condition — if allowed to bring cameras for a Netflix documentary.
CELEBRITIES
BBC
The Independent

Sir David Amess murder suspect likened response to ‘Little Britain episode’

An alleged terrorist laughingly likened his response to killing Sir David Amess to “a Little Britain episode”, a court has heard.Ali Harbi Ali, 26, stabbed the veteran Conversative MP 21 times after attending an appointment at a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on October 15 last year, the Old Bailey has heard.He allegedly waved the bloody 12-inch long knife before being apprehended by two unarmed police officers.On Friday, jurors at the Old Bailey watched videos of Ali’s police interviews in which he laughingly likened his comments to a television comedy.In an initial urgent interview, Ali confirmed it was a “terror...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Statue of 18th Century merchant and slave trader Robert Milligan will go up in the Museum of London so it can be contextualised' after it was removed from Docklands during BLM protests

A statue of 18th Century merchant and slave trader Robert Milligan which was removed during Black Lives Matter protests is set to join the Museum of London Docklands collection. The controversial landmark was taken down from its plinth at West India Quay in the Docklands in June 2020 following a...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

George Michael's £19million London mansion at centre of planning battle as residents fume new 'superfan' owners' plans to replace old metal railings outside seven-bed property will 'ruin one of the finest rows of houses'

George Michael's £19million London mansion is at the centre of a planning battle with neighbours up in arms over the new owners' plans to transform property which they claim will 'ruin one of the finest rows of houses'. Stephen Cameron and wife Clare Harrison, who made their money in...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jimmy Savile: American Netflix viewers horrified by new documentary about British paedophile

American Netflix viewers have shared their shock after watching a new Netflix documentary about the crimes of Jimmy Savile.Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story was released on the streaming service yesterday, and focuses on the life and crimes of the TV presenter and paedophile.When Savile’s crimes were brought to light in 2012, they made headlines around the world, but the story received far more coverage in his native UK than in the US and overseas.On Twitter, some American viewers, and others outside the UK, have shared that they were unaware about the specifics of Savile’s case, with many horrified...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Commonwealth Globe unveiled at Tower of London for Platinum Jubilee

A “Commonwealth of Nations Globe” featuring stones collected from the UK’s highest peaks has been unveiled at the Tower of London ahead of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.The blue globe, which sits inside a silver crown on a blue and gold cushion, will become a centrepiece in a beacon-lighting ceremony, a key event taking place over the long June weekend to mark the monarch’s 70-year reign.The globe was accompanied by a 70-piece military band on Thursday as it was paraded through the grounds of the London landmark, where it will remain on public display for seven weeks.The Queen’s pageantmaster Bruno...
U.K.
Daily Mail

The day Britain was told to shut down: Two years on, how the country has recovered from the Covid pandemic despite 186,000 deaths on anniversary of PM's speech warning loved ones would die

Today officially marks two years since Boris Johnson announced the unprecedented first UK coronavirus lockdown in a historic speech that changed life as we knew it. As families huddled around their TVs with bated breath, the Prime Minister delivered the news just after 8.30pm: 'From this evening I must give the British people a very simple instruction - you must stay at home.'
PUBLIC HEALTH

