Ennis Dairy Queen damaged by straight-line winds

In Ellis County, an Ennis Dairy Queen has some damage from a line of thunderstorms that rocked North Texas last night.

Reports say about ten customers and employees were inside the building when it was slammed by winds estimated at about 50 miles-an-hour.

The manager on duty quickly ushered everyone away from the plate glass windows. The building shook and the lights flickered while an awning crashed down on cars parked next to the building. No one was hurt.

It is believed the building was hit by straight-line winds.

Ennis firefighters stayed on site late into the night. They believe the building is fine but it will need some inspection after daylight to make sure it is structurally sound.

