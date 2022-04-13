ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Bill against trans girls in girls’ sports passes Pennsylvania state House

By MARK SCOLFORO
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DTZNk_0f7so26R00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania House voted Tuesday after a tense debate to approve a bill that would prohibit transgender girls from competing in girls’ school sports.

All but one Republican and four Democrats voted for the proposal to restrict players on K-12 school teams, college sports, intramurals and club teams sponsored by school entities to male or female teams based on their reproductive organs, biology or genetics at birth.

“Identities do not play sports, bodies do,” argued the measure’s prime sponsor, Rep. Barb Gleim, R-Cumberland. She said allowing transgender girls in girls’ sports gives them an “immense unfair advantage” and takes away spots on teams from other girls.

“Sports are not about what we look like or the stereotype or identities we adopt,” Gleim said.

The bill, which went to the state Senate for its consideration on a 115-84 vote, would prevent “students of the male sex” from playing on athletic teams designated for women or girls. It would provide a way for students and schools to sue, including against athletic organizations.

“This bill demonstrates a lack of empathy and, sadly, outright hate to win imaginary political points,” said Rep. Austin Davis of Allegheny County, one of several Democrats to speak against it. “And to those that formulated this game plan, I pray your eyes will open to the harm you are doing.”

A spokeswoman for Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf said Tuesday if the bill makes it to him he will veto it.

Gleim spoke about the University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas, a transgender woman who recently won a title at the national NCAA Women’s Division I championship.

“Thomas’s case shows us how only one biological male competing in women’s sports can decimate an entire league,” Gleim said.

The NCAA has a sport-by-sport policy that sets transgender participation by the national governing body of that sport, subject to review by an NCAA committee. In Pennsylvania, the state’s Interscholastic Athletic Association leaves decisions about transgender athletes with principals.

Rep. Valerie Gaydos, R-Allegheny, said allowing transgender girls in girls’ sports “destroys fair competition, it doesn’t create it.”

“As a former Division III lacrosse player, I can’t imagine playing against biological males who are bigger, faster, stronger,” Gaydos said.

Rep. Dan Frankel, D-Allegheny, who has long sought without success to win passage of legislation expanding civil rights for LGBTQ people, said research suggests the best approach is “to let trans kids be themselves.”

“We are headed towards a vote that solves a hypothetical crisis that just hasn’t come to pass,” Frankel said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 4

Related
News Channel 34

Gov. Wolf pushes plan to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is pushing his proposed PA Opportunity Plan that would use American Rescue Plan dollars to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents. The $1.7 bi;;opm PA Opportunity Plan would assist families with child care, job training, broadband, transportation, and afterschool programs The proposal would use $500 million in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Society
AL.com

Alabama’s only openly gay legislator to anti-trans bill backers: ‘Don’t you dare call me a friend’

To learn more about The Alabama Education Lab and receive notifications about stories and events, sign up for its newsletter, Ed Chat. Rep. Neil Rafferty, D-Birmingham, had a message for his colleagues Thursday, as they spent the last day of the legislative session debating bills that would limit transgender students’ healthcare options and bathroom access.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Frankel
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
FingerLakes1.com

Which states are getting inflation stimulus checks?

Rebates, or stimulus checks will be sent out in some states. These payments will be much more targeted and to help with inflation. Five states have passed legislation for tax breaks. Read more about it here. Idaho. Gov. Brad Little signed a bill allocating $350 million for tax rebates for...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans Women#Transgender People#Racism#Ap#The Pennsylvania House#Republican#Democrats#Senate#Democratic
Fox News

GOP Gov. Larry Hogan attacks Ron DeSantis, calls Florida parental rights bill 'absurd'

Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan derided Florida's Parental Rights in Education bill as "absurd" Sunday, saying it would not have been passed in his state. "I didn't really actually see the details of the legislation, but the whole thing seems like a crazy fight," Hogan said. "And now he wants to criticize Disney for expressing how they feel about that bill. I mean, they have every right to. We have a thing called freedom of speech. They can come out and say what they think."
FLORIDA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Cows trample woman in Pennsylvania

(WTRF) According to KDKA, a woman has been injured after she was trampled by cows in Beaver County. The woman reportedly had to be flown to a hospital. The news stations said the incident happened near the city building on Route 18 in Raccoon Township. The condition of the woman is unknown at this time.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WOWO News

Handgun Permit Requirements No Longer Needed To Carry Across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law Monday that eliminates the license requirement to carry a handgun across the Hoosier state, despite initial opposition State Police Superintendent Doug Carter who was initially appointed by the Holcomb. Carter’s opposition were largely due to safety concerns.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
TODAY.com

New Tennessee bill would allow rapists’ families, friends to sue if victims have an abortion

A Tennessee bill would allow a rapist's family members, friends, spouse, or neighbors to sue people who help or provide his victim with an abortion. This week, a state House of Representatives health subcommittee passed HB 2779 — an anti-abortion bill modeled after the Texas 6-week abortion ban, which deputizes citizens and empowers them to sue anyone suspected of helping, referring, or providing abortion care after pulsating fetal cardiac cells (what anti-abortion legislators refer to as a heartbeat) are detected.
TENNESSEE STATE
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy