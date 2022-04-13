Police say mother of Dallas boy killed by gunshot has turned herself in; charged with manslaughter

Police say Lacravivonne Washington turned herself in to police Wednesday morning and has been booked into Dallas County Jail.

Washington is the mother of a Dallas toddler who was shot to death last month. She had been on the run and is being charged with manslaughter.

Dallas Police say Lacravivonne Washington was out on bond from previous charges related to the shooting death of her three-year-old son Jalexus in March. But Tuesday, the more serious charge was filed against her, however she has vanished.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram