Sun City, AZ

Daughters donate to Navajo reservation women

Sun City Independent
Sun City Independent
 2 days ago

Members of the Sun City Agua Fria Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, donationed items to women living on the Navajo reservation in northern Arizona.

Chapter Parliamentarian Kathie Mittelsteadt is the project leader overseeing the donations.

The Saint Anne Mission was established in 1927. It is a mission church of the Franciscan Friars serving the Native American communities of Klagetoh, Wide Ruins and Cornfields on the Navajo reservation.

Items most requested are pots and pans, towels, women’s warm socks, and twin or queen-sized sheets.

Visit aguafriaarizonadar.weebly.com.

