ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

“What should I do if I lost my COVID-19 vaccine card?” Pennsylvania’s DOH has the answer

By Lauren Rude
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fmyuR_0f7sntK800

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — So, you have received your COVID-19 vaccine and you have the proof thanks to the card in your hand. But, what should you do if you lose or ruin that vaccine card?

The Department of Health (DOH) says if you have received a vaccine within the Department of Health’s jurisdiction, excluding Philadelphia County, you can request vaccination records on the department’s website. To request your records, click here .

“If someone was vaccinated in Philadelphia, or outside of Pennsylvania, they should contact that area’s health department for their records,” said Maggi Barton, Deputy Press Secretary at DOH.

Midstate doctors see parallel between state COVID hospitalizations and national decline

However, the department also says this is not a replacement card, but a copy of immunization records including COVID-19 vaccinations. They say that the record and the original card are both valid proofs of vaccination.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 33

Timothy Rotic
2d ago

PA DOH snuffed the lives of thousands of elderly by restricting them from hospitals and forcing them into housing with Covid-19 positive patients in facilities not built for viral mitigation... the trials are looming.

Reply(1)
12
Timothy Kelly
2d ago

Consider yourself lucky, but unfortunately, the CDC has your record………..you can be tracked………..one word of advice………DON’T PUT IT ON YOUR PHONE

Reply(1)
7
John Nixon
2d ago

Don't worry. Any place you need a vaccine card to get into isn't worth going to. NYC for example...

Reply(1)
24
Related
News Channel 34

Gov. Wolf pushes plan to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is pushing his proposed PA Opportunity Plan that would use American Rescue Plan dollars to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents. The $1.7 bi;;opm PA Opportunity Plan would assist families with child care, job training, broadband, transportation, and afterschool programs The proposal would use $500 million in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CNET

Lost COVID-19 Vaccination Card: How to Get a Replacement

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Losing or damaging your COVID-19 vaccine card can be a nightmare, especially if you have plans to go somewhere that requires you to show proof of vaccination. So what can you do to get a replacement card as soon as possible?
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Vaccines
Philadelphia, PA
COVID-19 Vaccines
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Vaccines
Local
Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Philadelphia, PA
Coronavirus
Philadelphia, PA
Health
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
FingerLakes1.com

Extra food stamps in April for recipients in these states

Some states are giving out additional food stamps in April. Find out which ones, here. Rental Assistance: One day left to apply for assistance and avoid eviction. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), otherwise known as food stamps benefits lower income families in the US. Read more about it here. Even...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doh#Covid 19 Vaccine#Whtm#Covid#Nexstar Media Inc#Wivt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Pittsburgh

State Lawmaker Says Pennsylvania Should Move To 4-Day, 32-Hour Workweek

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – A state representative says it’s time for Pennsylvania to consider a 32-hour workweek for state employees – and the rest of us, too. It’s a debate that’s been going on for years that may now be reaching a conclusion. In the early 20th century, Americans worked six days a week, usually ten hours a day. Henry Ford changed all that nearly a hundred years ago, mandating a five-day, 40-hour workweek on his assembly lines at the Ford Motor Company. Now many say it’s long overdue for Americans to work a four-day, 32-hour week. “There have been studies that have shown that...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Pennsylvania hospital to suspend ICU, surgical services

Delaware County Memorial Hospital in Drexel Hill, Pa., plans to suspend several services by the end of May, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. The 133-bed hospital plans to suspend outpatient services April 5 and intensive care and surgical services by the end of May, according to the report. Delaware County...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The US Sun

Full list of states no longer offering extra $95 food stamps as emergency benefits come to an end

MILLIONS of Americans on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have been receiving additional money each month during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond. This extra money, known as an emergency allotment (EA), has helped people who have faced setbacks due to the pandemic - from job loss to rising rent to inflation - but millions have already been cut off.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FingerLakes1.com

These states have stopped emergency food stamp benefits

Millions of Americans will feel the impact of inflation as these states stop emergency food stamp benefits. Find a full list of the included states here. The federal public health emergency is set to expire April 16, 2022. SNAP, also known as food stamps, has been providing at least $95 a month to recipients over the last two years. Find additional information here.
BUSINESS
WTRF- 7News

Deer are jumping to their death from an overpass in Pennsylvania

Over two dozen deer have jumped and died over an overpass according to KDKA. The overpass in question is in Elk County near Allegheny National Forest. Residents have told news outlets that have reached out to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to install nets or a barrier to stop the deaths from occurring. Residents in […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy