Loranger, LA

Dog fighting sends Northshore man to federal prison

By Kenny Kuhn
 2 days ago

A Louisiana man was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $1000 fine for a dog fighting ring

Clay Turner, 61, of Loranger, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of an animal for use in an animal fighting in June 2021.

According to the Department of Justice, court records say Turner owned and trained dogs for the purpose of having them participate in dog fights.

Through court-authorized wiretaps, Turner and others discussed gambling on dog fights, arranging and participating in dog fights, sponsoring and exhibiting dogs in dog fights, training, and housing dogs for the purposes of dog fighting, and the promotion of dog fights according to the DOJ.

In October 2017, a federal law enforcement team consisting of agents from the Department of Agriculture Office of Inspector General, the FBI, the U.S. Marshals Service and other agencies executed a search warrant on Turner’s home in Loranger.

During the search, agents found 33 dogs on the property, many of which had injuries, scarring and fresh wounds. Law enforcement also discovered a large collection of dog fighting paraphernalia, including:

• A water tank equipped to force dogs to swim to condition them for fighting;

• An electrified prod used in conjunction with the water tank;

• Two treadmills equipped to force dogs to run to condition them for fighting;

• Ledgers containing the weights and prices of dogs;

• “Break sticks” and “flirt poles,” training equipment intended to enhance dogs’ jaw strength;

• Pedigrees for the fighting dogs Turner bred; and

• Photographs of dogs in inhumane conditions.

“This case lifts the veil on the brutal realities associated with this heinous activity,” said U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans of the Eastern District of Louisiana. “This federal crime exploits animals for the sake of human entertainment and ill-gotten financial gains. Collectively, local, state and federal law enforcement partners are actively engaged in ending this criminal industry by holding accountable perpetrators who engage in dog fighting and rescuing victimized dogs from this appalling pastime.”

New Orleans, LA
