ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Towns has off night but Wolves prove they have enough pieces to win in postseason

By Henry Lake, Craig Schroepfer
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AEhte_0f7snpnE00

Downtown Minneapolis was buzzing on Tuesday night with a playoff atmosphere, even if it technically wasn’t the playoffs.

The Minnesota Timberwolves were playing their biggest game in four years, hosting the LA Clippers in a play-in game to secure a spot in the NBA playoffs. In what turned out to be a thrilling 109-104 victory, there were a number of things that stood out.

This is a game where you expected Karl-Anthony Towns to take over, impose his will, and lead his team into the postseason. That didn’t happen as KAT found himself in foul trouble early on and eventually fouled out with over seven minutes left to play in the fourth quarter.

His teammates picked him up, and did it in a big way. Second-year player Athony Edwards, in his first postseason game, and D’Angelo Russell picked up the slack scoring 30 and 29 points respectively as Minnesota gutted out the win over a Los Angeles team that welcomed back Paul George just in time for the end of the year. George led LA with 34 points.

“It is a fact that Anthony Edwards brought his A-Game tonight.” Henry Lake said on Timberwolves Tonight following the game on WCCO. “Anthony Edwards is somebody that if you put him into a postseason situation, he’s going to flourish. Edwards has that energy, the enthusiasm. He’s charismatic. All the things that make up somebody that can rise above and beyond what they normally do, you can see that in ANT.”

While Edwards deserves much of the praise for the Wolves win tonight, Lake said the bench did their part as well, something that they’ve done consistently since January.

“The most valuable player off the bench tonight was Malik Beasley.” Lake said on his postgame show. “Beasley hit the clutch shots tonight. When you needed somebody to step up and get you a bucket, he got you a bucket. It was imperative for someone to come in off the bench and give the starters some help.”

To win in the NBA, you need more than one star. The Timberwolves had several Tuesday night and will need that to continue to beat second-seed Memphis.

Lake said that he believes Tuesday’s performance by Towns is a one-off, saying it was simply a bad game for him and it won’t be a trend.

“Am I concerned? No, I’m not,” said Lake. “I think the next time we see Towns he is going to be dominant. But (Tuesday) wasn’t his night.”

With the win Tuesday, The Wolves have a couple days to rest before starting their playoff series with Memphis Saturday. Minnesota will need a much better performance from Towns if they want to go far in the playoffs but one thing the Wolves learned from tonight is that it’s no longer just KAT’s team. Not as long as ANT and DLo are by his side.

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Frank Vogel Reportedly Knew The Los Angeles Lakers Wouldn't Have A Smooth Season When He Saw Anthony Davis And Russell Westbrook Play Together In Preseason

The conversations surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers towards the end of the regular season have subsided, with the postseason getting underway in earnest during this week. However, one eye remains on what is transpiring in Los Angeles as the Lakers try to figure out where exactly things went so wrong for them so they can get around to fixing them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Minnesota Basketball
Minneapolis, MN
Basketball
ClutchPoints

Anthony Edwards gets brutally honest on ‘scared’ Clippers after Timberwolves clinch NBA playoffs berth

The Minnesota Timberwolves punched their ticket to the playoffs by taking down the LA Clippers in an instant classic. The back-and-forth affair featured eight lead changes and ended with the Timberwolves storming back from a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit to win the play-in game 109-104. The upstart Wolves will be facing another up-and-coming squad, the Memphis Grizzlies, in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
NFL
FOX Sports

CJ McCollum leads Pelicans past Spurs in play-in game

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 27 of his 32 points in the first half, Brandon Ingram shook foul trouble to add 27 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the San Antonio Spurs 113-103 on Wednesday night in a Western Conference play-in game. The Pelicans, who finished...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
D'angelo Russell
Person
Anthony Edwards
Person
Malik Beasley
Yardbarker

Patrick Beverley was crying after Timberwolves beat Clippers in play-in game

What’s it like to come across your ex knowing you won the breakup? Just ask Patrick Beverley. Beverley’s Minnesota Timberwolves beat the LA Clippers 109-104 at the Target Center in Minneapolis on Tuesday night. The victory secured Minnesota the No. 7 spot in the playoffs and a first-round playoff series with the Memphis Grizzlies. The loss means the Clippers face the winner of the Spurs-Pelicans game for the right to take on the Phoenix Suns in the first round.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Big Lead

Inside the NBA Crew Roasts Timberwolves For Celebrating Play-In Tournament Victory

The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA's Play-In Tournament on Tuesday. With the victory the Timberwolves clinched their second trip to the playoffs since Kevin Garnett was still in Minnesota back in 2004. It had been a long time since the Wolves won a game that mattered in Minnesota and both the players (especially Patrick Beverley) and fans acted like it. When TNT went back to the studio after the game the entire Inside the NBA crew was there laughing at the Timberwolves.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Wolves#The La Clippers
FOX Sports

Experienced Grizzlies feeling confident hosting Timberwolves

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — “Last year we were playing in. This year, we’re not,” Morant said. The Grizzlies are young, talented, deep and more than a bit confident after going from playing their way to the Western Conference's eighth seed a year ago. “Now, having that...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordyn Woods Supports Karl-Anthony Towns On Anniversary Of His Mother's Passing

They’re one of the hottest sports couples on the scene and Jordyn Woods is making sure that Karl-Anthony Towns receives support during a difficult time. The pair have been favorites among those who point out “couple goals” with celebrities, and despite the public scrutiny and social media rumors, Woods and Towns have remained strong. At last night’s game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Clippers, the couple was photographed lovingly embracing one another.
NBA
The Spun

Veteran NFL Linebacker Announces Retirement At 27

After spending a few years in the NFL, linebacker Kylie Fitts has decided to hang up his cleats. On Friday, he announced his retirement in a lengthy Instagram post. Unfortunately, the reason Fitts is walking away from the game is because he has suffered too many concussions. Fitts’ recent concussion...
NFL
WCCO News Talk 830

WCCO News Talk 830

Minneapolis, MN
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
777K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Minneapolis.

 https://www.audacy.com/wccoradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy