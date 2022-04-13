Man arrested after woman found shot on Leckie St. in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police say a woman was found shot Wednesday morning on Leckie Street in the Park View area.
Police announced at 8:44 a.m. that officers were in the 1500 block of Leckie St. investigating. The woman was receiving treatment from medics for the non life-threatening wound.
Police said they arrested 38-year-old Maurice Datrelle Ruffin II in connection with the shooting.
Ruffin is facing several charges including aggravated malicious wounding, shooting in the commission of a felony, and possession or transporting a firearm by a felon.
No other information was immediately available.
Those with information can submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.
Comments / 0