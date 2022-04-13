ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Man arrested after woman found shot on Leckie St. in Portsmouth

By Brian Reese
 4 days ago

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police say a woman was found shot Wednesday morning on Leckie Street in the Park View area.

Police announced at 8:44 a.m. that officers were in the 1500 block of Leckie St. investigating. The woman was receiving treatment from medics for the non life-threatening wound.

Police said they arrested 38-year-old Maurice Datrelle Ruffin II in connection with the shooting.

Ruffin is facing several charges including aggravated malicious wounding, shooting in the commission of a felony, and possession or transporting a firearm by a felon.

No other information was immediately available.

38-year-old Maurice Datrelle Ruffin II (Photo Courtesy – Portsmouth Police)

Those with information can submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

