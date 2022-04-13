ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hialeah, FL

Man accused of sexually assaulting woman inside South Florida massage palor

By Rob Garguilo
 2 days ago
A man was arrested Tuesday on accusations that he broke into a South Florida massage parlor and raped an employee.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Oriental Massage Parlor at 6500 W. Fourth Ave in Hialeah.

According to reports, police were called to the business in reference to an armed burglary.

Responding officers entered the massage parlor and heard the victim screaming in distress.

Police located the victim and suspect, 26-year-old George Luis Rivero, in a room toward the rear of the business.

Officers witnessed Rivero and the victim “lying on the bed naked, engaged in sexual interaction,” and immediately detained both parties.

Authorities say the victim told officers Rivero forced his way into the rear of the business, grabbed the victim by her hair and repeatedly punched her in the head and face. He then sexually assaulted her.

The victim was able to get help by texting her sister who called police.

Surveillance video from the business corroborated the victim’s account.

Rivero told police the victim consensually stimulated him with her hands, but denied engaging in sexual intercourse.

Rivero was arrested on charges of burglary with assault or battery, sexual battery, battery and false imprisonment.

He is being held without bond.

City
Hialeah, FL
State
Florida State
Hialeah, FL
