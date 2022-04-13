ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menlo, IA

Bird Appears To Poop on President Biden During Iowa Speech: VIDEO

By TK Sanders
 2 days ago
Yesterday during a speech in Menlo, Iowa, a bird appeared to poop on the shoulder of President Joe Biden in a now-viral video. The president was delivering a speech about inflation and how his administration plans to lower the costs of living for average Americans. Twitter users across various accounts viewed the video at least two million times overnight.

  • Something landed on President Joe Biden’s shoulder yesterday during a filmed speech in Iowa
  • Conservatives claim that a bird pooped on Biden, while the White House claims a piece of corn landed on his shoulder
  • Biden was giving a speech about inflation and the war in Ukraine, for which he blames the dramatic spikes in prices throughout the world

The Republican National Committee Research account initially tweeted out the video; as did many lifestyle accounts, conservative pundits, and meme makers.

The alleged bird poop landed on Biden as he tried to suggest that inflationary pricing would reverse itself

Breaking down the aerial deuce like the Zapruder film, astute viewers will notice the alleged bird poop land on Biden’s left shoulder directly north of his U.S. flag pin on his lapel.

Just before the symbolism rained down like a Hollywood cliche, Biden was attempting to convince Americans that some sort of fiscal policy could ease inflation and return pricing to normal. Astute Outsiders like us know, however, that inflationary pricing never moves backward; and that it is a hidden tax passed on by politicians to Americans via irresponsible fiat currency printing.

“I’m here today to talk about what we’re doing to lower costs for American families and put rural America at the center of our efforts to build a future that’s made in America,” the president said. “That’s not hyperbole!” He didn’t appear to notice the splatter on his lapel and continued speaking.

White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield tried to spin the stray splatter as a piece of corn.

“If you guys knew your way around a corn silo at all, you’d know it was corn,” Bedingfield said.

Bloomberg White House correspondent Justin Sink agreed, tweeting: “it was bits of corn flying around from the corn silo; the event was indoors.”

Of course, Biden’s detractors used the silly moment as an excuse to call him a crappy president.

“Even the birds know,” Donald Trump Jr. tweeted. “Apparently a bird just s**t on Biden in Iowa. That bird speaks for anyone who’s filled their tank or gone shopping in the last 18 months.”

Conservative website The Daily Caller shared the video and tweeted from its account: “A bird pooped on Joe Biden during a speech in Iowa. He’s probably gonna blame Putin, isn’t he?”

During the speech, Biden blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for rising gas prices

“Your family budget, your ability to fill up your tank—none of it should hinge on whether a dictator declares war and commits genocide a half a world away,” the president said.

Biden also went so far as to accuse Putin of genocide in Ukraine.

“Yes, I called it genocide” Biden said later while boarding Air Force One, likely in a new suit jacket. “It’s become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian.”

