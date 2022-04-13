Dahlak/New Freedom Theatre

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suzanne Rothberg

Update:The Capitol Theatre's New Shows For The Spring Season

Port Chester's Capitol Theatre Announces It's New Show Schedule For Spring 2022. In my last article on The Capitol Theatre, I covered one of their shows, The Capitol Sessions:Headcount Benefit back in November of 2021. Covid was still active which kept most concertgoers away from the theatre then but is winding down and then, unfortunately, returns full blast and there's nothing being done about it. Fast forward springtime; just around the corner this week, and Daylight Savings Time recently kicking in; the theatre is offering a multitude of new shows this year. Could live concerts make a triumphant return once again?
WHYY

Passionate Pursuits

Experience the drama & passion of tango with pianist/composer Emiliano Messiez & dancer Meredith Klein. Immerse yourself in the world of high-end art at Somerville Manning Gallery. Get a glimpse of the wonderfully wacky American Treasure Tour Museum, an eclectic collection of unusual items. Join host Anne Ishii on a visit with sculptor, multimedia artist, & Assistant Penn Professor Michelle Lopez.
ENTERTAINMENT
TheWrap

Scoey Mitchell, Groundbreaking Black TV Comedian, Dies at 92￼

Scoey Mitchell, comedian and TV actor who was one of the first Black actors to take a leading role in a TV sitcom, died this past week at the age of 92. Mitchell starred in the short-lived 1970 ABC sitcom “Barefoot in the Park,” which was based on a Tony-winning 1963 Broadway play starring Robert Redford. With Black actors playing the newlywed couple at the center of the plot, “Barefoot in the Park” was the first sitcom since “Amos ‘n’ Andy” nearly 20 years prior to have a predominantly Black cast.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Rae Allen, The Sopranos and All In The Family Actress, Dies at 95

Rae Allen, an actress best known for her roles in The Sopranos, All in the Family, and A League of Their Own, has passed away at the age of 95. According to reports, Allen died peacefully in her sleep in the early morning of Wednesday, April 6th. Born Rae Julia Theresa Abruzzo on July 23, 1926 in Brooklyn, New York, Allen was an accomplished actress of the stage and screen, as well as a director and singer. She trained at the HB Studio in New York City's Greenwich Village.
BROOKLYN, NY
Hello Magazine

Iman shares rare picture of her daughter with David Bowie and fans go wild

Iman is one proud mother, and that was clear to see this week as she shared an incredibly rare photo of her and David Bowie's daughter Lexi. Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a close-up photo of her youngest daughter, showing her looking at the camera with her hair up in a bun and her nose ring on show.
CELEBRITIES
InsideHook

Bad Guy Elmo: New Claims Against the Sesame Street Puppeteer

The entertainment world has undergone a shift since the start of #MeToo, with everyone from A-List celebrities to non-unionized PAs coming forward to discuss how toxic working in the industry can be. Now, a new reckoning has come to Sesame Street. Numerous complaints from craftspeople were reported by The Hollywood...
TV & VIDEOS
Chicago Tribune

You know her from ‘Downton Abbey’: Lesley Nicol will debut her life story at the Greenhouse in Chicago

Before she found fame as the beloved cook Mrs. Patmore (actually Beryl Patmore) on the global hit “Downton Abbey,” the British actress Lesley Nicol was a longtime stage performer, appearing in everything from “They Shoot Horses, Don’t They?” to “Blood Brothers” and “Mamma Mia!” After various pandemic postponements, her solo show “How the Hell Did I Get Here?” has its world premiere in Chicago ...
CHICAGO, IL
Variety

Hallmark’s Mahogany Label Sets First Movie, ‘Unthinkably Good Things,’ Starring Karen Pittman (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Hallmark has begun production on its first movie under the new Mahogany banner, titled “Unthinkably Good Things.” The film will star Karen Pittman. The film, set to debut on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, sees a woman named Allison (Pittman) at a crossroads in her career and love life, in need of the love and support of her two friends Melina (Joyful Drake) and Reesa (Erica Ash). When they visit her in Tuscany, the reunion causes each woman to reexamine the state of her own life and relationships. While they have different personalities and perspectives,...
MOVIES
Deadline

Covid Prevents Barry Manilow From Attending Opening Night Of His New Musical ‘Harmony’: “Cruelest Thing That Has Ever Happened To Me”

Click here to read the full article. A new stage musical co-written by Barry Manilow opens tonight in New York, but the decades-in-the-making project will have to go on without Manilow there to support it: He has Covid. “I am heartbroken to say that I have just tested positive for Covid-19 and won’t be able to attend tonight’s opening night performance of my new musical Harmony,” Manilow said in a statement. “This just might be the cruelest thing that has ever happened to me: 25 years waiting for this show to premiere in New York and I can’t attend.” Manilow’s statement concludes,...
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

‘Harmony’ Review: Barry Manilow Musical Tells Sensational True Story With Pop Prowess

Click here to read the full article. Since 1997, composer-singer Barry Manilow and lyricist-librettist Bruce Sussman — the team behind iconic ’70s pop classics such as “Copacabana” — have been looking to get their wise and witty “Harmony: The Musical” to Broadway. After its world premiere at San Diego’s La Jolla Playhouse, the pair brought its flashy historical tale to Philadelphia, Atlanta and Los Angeles before touching down for its current run at downtown Manhattan’s intimate Museum of Jewish Heritage. It’s an appropriate venue for the show, a true-life tale of “the three Jews and three Gentiles” behind The Comedian Harmonists....
MANHATTAN, NY
ETOnline.com

'The Equalizer': Dante Is Racially Profiled by the Police in Dramatic Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

On Sunday's episode of The Equalizer, titled "D.W.B.," Detective Dante (Tory Kittles) finds himself the victim of racial profiling and is unlawfully detained, as one of the police officers -- who are on the lookout for a suspect at large accused of aggravated assault -- uses excessive force against him. ET exclusively premieres a sneak peek, which depicts the two cops aggressively confronting Dante at the gas station in the middle of the night. As the clip goes on, and tensions rise between both parties, things escalate and it doesn't end well.
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

Is 'Under the Banner of Heaven' Based on a True Story?

When mysterious murders plague a quaint suburban town in Salt Lake Valley, Utah, in 1984, Detective Jeb Pyre is on the case. But the dark influence of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints weighs heavily on the shocking deaths of Brenda Wright Lafferty and her 15-month-old daughter, as well as on the community as a whole. The deeper Jeb digs, the more he comes to understand that this isn't just a typical case of "a husband who turned against his wife."
RELIGION
The Guardian

Lost in La Mancha review – landmark doc of Terry Gilliam’s cinematic nightmare

The creative heroism of Terry Gilliam is saluted once again in this 20-year-anniversary rerelease of Lost in La Mancha, the documentary by Keith Fulton and Louis Pepe about Gilliam’s incredible ordeal in the late 90s in trying to make a movie version of Don Quixote: a salutary warning about the physical and mental nightmare of independent film-making. Gilliam’s leading man, veteran French star Jean Rochefort, suffered a herniated disc midway through shooting and was unable to carry on, dealing a death blow to an under-funded, over-ambitious production already traumatised by biblical floods that swept away their equipment in the Spanish desert, Nato jets overhead which ruined the soundtrack, and insurers who wouldn’t pay out on Rochefort’s illness and became the obstructive legal owners of the script by Gilliam and Tony Grisoni.
MOVIES
operawire.com

Against the Grain Theatre Announces New Opera-Film ‘Bound’

Toronto’s Against the Grain Theatre has announced the upcoming run of its new opera-film, “Bound.”. “Bound” features four storytellers, each of whom had challenging yet very different journeys finding their place and voice in Canada. These perceived outsiders include Dr. Nadiya Vasdani, who attended med school in the Caribbean and completed her residency in Flint, Michigan during the water crisis; Cindy Rivers, who hailed from the Canadian Maritimes, traveled across the country to work in the oil industry and struggled with gender identity; Dr. Zulfikar Hirji, a political refugee from Uganda, who faced racism in his new country; and Rania Younes who, after a successful career in advertising in Dubai, struggled to break into the Canadian industry.
MOVIES

