If you’ve had the misfortune to travel domestically by plane in the past couple of weeks, you’ll know that getting through security at Sydney airport has turned into a nightmare. Due to staff shortages, which have caused the flow of passengers through security to move at a snail’s pace, the orderly queue area marshaled by handy rope lines has barely scratched the surface of the snake of stressed-out travellers that now winds its wild way throughout the domestic terminal. Similar issues are also impacting other airports around Australia, notably Melbourne, where queue times for security peaked at two hours over the Grand Prix weekend.

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO