PORTSMOUTH — Sounds of the Seacoast, a women’s barbershop a cappella chorus, is inviting women and girls of all ages to come sing with them at TEDxPortsmouth, May 20. The chorus has been asked to perform a song to open the TEDxPortsmouth event at 9 a.m. and felt it would be a great opportunity to include women throughout the Seacoast area to join them on stage.

NEWINGTON, NH ・ 23 DAYS AGO