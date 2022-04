Aside from the dude that drives a Tesla for Uber in Cheyenne and maybe his friends, most Wyomingites don't really care about electric cars or the infrastructure that WYDOT announced will be built with funds given to them by the government. I mean, it's great if you have an electric car, but Wyoming isn't the most electric forward state, so this news, really doesn't mean much to people that live here.

