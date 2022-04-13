Beach Hazards Statement issued for Orange County Coastal, San Diego County Coastal Areas by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 16:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. You can also email your report to nws.charlestonsc@noaa.gov. Target Area: Coastal Bryan; Coastal Chatham; Coastal Liberty; Coastal McIntosh; Effingham; Inland Bryan; Inland Chatham; Inland Liberty; Inland McIntosh; Long HAZARDOUS SHOWERS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF BRYAN, LIBERTY, MCINTOSH, EFFINGHAM, CHATHAM, LONG, BEAUFORT AND JASPER COUNTIES At 417 PM EDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated hazardous showers along a line extending from Savannah International Airport to near Tibet, and moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...strong winds 45 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of these showers include Hilton Head Island, Hinesville, Pooler, Bluffton, Beaufort, Port Royal, Richmond Hill and Ridgeland. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
