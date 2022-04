In a rare public display of bipartisanship, Republicans and Democrats exploded with applause during the State of the Union earlier this month, when President Biden declared that we must “fund the police. Fund them. Fund them. Fund them with the resources and training — resources and training they need to protect our communities.” That’s something many of us have been calling on for months and even years, especially given recent tragic news.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 24 DAYS AGO