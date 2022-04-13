ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, MI

Trinity Lutheran Cross Walk will take a different route on Good Friday

By Rosalie Currier, Sturgis Journal
 2 days ago
For many years at noon on Good Friday, Trinity Lutheran Church of Sturgis has been hosting a Cross Walk, but it will be a little different this Good Friday.

The service begins as usual at noon with a short devotional in the church sanctuary before participants head out to carry the cross, remembering the path Jesus traveled 2,000 years ago.

Pastor Larry Matro said this year they will walk along Lakeview Avenue to Chicago Road and west to Free Church Park.

Religious Easter music plays on WBET radio and is tuned in while participants who so choose, take a turn carrying the cross.

“We are prayerfully walking and reflecting on what Jesus did for us,” Matro said.

Following a short service in Free Church Park, the group will return to the church via Congress Street.

