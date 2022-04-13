Fremont Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash

A Fremont man was killed in a single vehicle motorcycle crash Tuesday night in Steuben County.

The crash happened around 9:30pm on West Orland Road near Crooked Lake.

Indiana State Police report 28-year old Channing Szapkiw was operating a 2008 Harley Davidson at a high rate of speed when he failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the roadway and struck a utility pole. The force of impact snapped the utility pole in half.



Steuben County EMS personnel provided initial medical assistance. Szapkiw was airlifted from the scene by Lutheran Air to a hospital in Fort Wayne, where he was pronounced dead.

This remains an active investigation by the Indiana State Police. Trooper Dan Burkey was assisted at the scene by Angola Police Department, Steuben County Sheriff’s Department, Steuben Fire & EMS personnel, Steuben County Highway Department, Nipsco, and Countryside Towing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.