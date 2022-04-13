ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Swiss adopt latest round of EU sanctions on Russia

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

ZURICH, April 13 (Reuters) - Switzerland has adopted the latest round of European Union sanctions against Russia and Belarus for Moscow's military aggression against Ukraine, the government said on Wednesday, keeping the neutral country in line with EU measures.

It also approved sanctioning a further 200 individuals and entities, including two of Russian President Vladimir Putin's daughters.

"Switzerland's list of sanctions now fully mirrors that of the EU," it said in a statement.

The amendments will come into force at 1600 GMT.

The EU on Friday formally adopted sweeping new sanctions against Russia, including bans on the import of coal, wood, chemicals and on all transactions with four Russian banks, including VTB (VTBR.MM). read more

Switzerland deviated from the package only by omitting bans on road and sea transport to the EU, which it said were not needed due to Switzerland's geographic location.

The Alpine country said last week it had so far frozen 7.5 billion Swiss francs ($8 billion) in funds and assets under sanctions against Russians. read more

Switzerland's small neighbour Liechtenstein has also adopted EU sanctions and said last week it had frozen around 260 million Swiss francs linked to Russia.

Unlike other countries, Switzerland has not expelled any Russian diplomats in reaction to civilian deaths in the Ukrainian town of Bucha.

($1 = 0.9346 Swiss francs)

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz and Michael Shields; Editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Putin's defence minister Sergei Shoigu has had a 'massive heart attack not from natural causes' and TWENTY generals 'have been arrested' over bungled invasion

A Russian-Israeli businessman has claimed Russia's defence minister Sergei Shoigu has suffered a heart attack, which he suspects was caused by foul play. Shoigu, who has been Putin's right hand man and leader of the Russian army for a decade, was a mainstay in the early weeks of the war in Ukraine but recently disappeared from regular Kremlin briefings.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Eu Countries#Swiss Francs#Zurich#Russians#Ukrainian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Switzerland
Country
Russia
The Guardian

Putin’s daughters targeted in US sanctions against Russia

The US has announced fresh sanctions targeting two daughters of Vladimir Putin, as well as Russia’s biggest public and private banks, as part of a common western effort to starve Vladimir Putin’s war machine of funds. The sanctions targeting Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova, two adult daughters of...
POLITICS
Reuters

Sanctions starting to have impact on Russia, France says

PARIS, March 18 (Reuters) - French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Friday sanctions imposed by Western countries on Russia in reaction to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine were starting to have a "real impact". "We hope these sanctions will force (Russian President) Vladimir Putin to change his plans," Attal told...
POLITICS
The Week

U.S. seizes its 1st Russian oligarch superyacht since Putin's Ukraine invasion, intends to keep it

U.S. and Spanish authorities on Monday boarded and seized a superyacht the U.S. says belongs to Viktor Vekselberg, a Russian oligarch close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, at port on the Spanish island of Mallorca. A U.S. seizure warrant says Vekselberg has owned the Tango, a 250-foot luxury yacht worth about $90 million, since 2011, but has kept his ownership shielded through shell companies and other opaque financial instruments.
U.S. POLITICS
US News and World Report

Russia Imposing Sanctions on U.S. and Canadian Politicians, Interfax Says

(Reuters) - Russia is imposing tit-for-tat sanctions on 398 members of the U.S. House of Representatives and 87 Canadian senators and will move against other people, Interfax news agency cited the foreign ministry as saying on Wednesday. Moscow acted after Washington slapped sanctions on 328 members of the Russian State...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Putin Discusses Ukraine With Russian Security Council

LONDON (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed Moscow's conflict with Ukraine and its international repercussions with his security council on Friday, the Kremlin said on its website. Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it called a special operation to degrade its...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russian state TV says Ukraine invasion ‘has already escalated into World War 3’

A Russian state TV host has said the reason president Vladimir Putin’s “special operation” in Ukraine is taking so long is because the country has entered World War Three against Nato.The remarks from one of Russia’s most prominent television presenters follow a stinging symbolic defeat for Moscow with the sinking of the flagship of its Black Sea fleet, Moskva.Presenter Olga Skabeyeva implored Rossiya 1 viewers to “recognise” that the country was now “fighting against Nato infrastructure, if not Nato itself.”She said: “Many are saying ‘could it not be done more quickly?’ Everyone wants it to happen more quickly. Everyone...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

403K+
Followers
315K+
Post
193M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy