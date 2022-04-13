One injured in shooting at Ohio restaurant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in stable condition after a shooting Tuesday evening at a north Columbus restaurant that was the scene of a fatal shooting in February of this year.

According to Columbus police, the shooting happened at approximately 6:53 p.m. at the Roosters restaurant on the 2400 block of East Dublin Granville Road near Cleveland Avenue.

One victim was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

According to Columbus police at the scene, the shooter was outside the restaurant while the victim was inside when the shot was fired.

Police had no suspect information available.

The restaurant is the same location where Marshawn Davis, 18, was shot and killed on Feb. 18, 2022. Jesus Tajeda-Castro, 18, has been arrested and charged in that shooting.

