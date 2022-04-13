ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

One injured in shooting at Ohio restaurant

By Daniel Griffin
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oJSf1_0f7sivL300

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in stable condition after a shooting Tuesday evening at a north Columbus restaurant that was the scene of a fatal shooting in February of this year.

According to Columbus police, the shooting happened at approximately 6:53 p.m. at the Roosters restaurant on the 2400 block of East Dublin Granville Road near Cleveland Avenue.

New local restaurant is owner’s ‘passion project’

One victim was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

According to Columbus police at the scene, the shooter was outside the restaurant while the victim was inside when the shot was fired.

Police had no suspect information available.

The restaurant is the same location where Marshawn Davis, 18, was shot and killed on Feb. 18, 2022. Jesus Tajeda-Castro, 18, has been arrested and charged in that shooting.

WMAZ

Two 13-year-old boys arrested, charged with rape in Ohio

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Two 13-year-old boys from Perrysburg were arrested over the weekend on rape charges stemming from an alleged incident that happened last year. According to Perrysburg police, officers were made aware of the alleged sexual assault. The reported incident is believed to have occurred in a Perrysburg home in November, 2021, and part of it may have been recorded, a statement from police chief Patrick Jones said Monday.
PERRYSBURG, OH
