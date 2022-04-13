ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Here's Why PayPal Shares Are Falling

By Henry Khederian
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XvIMc_0f7simdk00

PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL shares are trading lower by 3.91% at $104.02 during Wednesday's pre-market session after the company announced the departure of CFO John Rainey.

The company says, after almost seven years at PayPal, Rainey is leaving the company to join Walmart Inc. as its CFO. To support an orderly transition, Rainey will remain at PayPal until late May.

PayPal says the company's Board of Directors has launched a formal search process to identify Rainey's permanent replacement. PayPal's Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Gabrielle Rabinovitch, senior vice president, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations, as interim CFO effective upon Rainey's departure.

PayPal was spun off from eBay in 2015 and provides electronic payment solutions to merchants and consumers, with a focus on online transactions.

PayPal has a 52-week high of $310.16 and a 52-week low of $92.25.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

When Amazon Shares Fell 80% In 2000, Here's What CEO Jeff Bezos Told Shareholders

Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares are priced well above the $3,000 mark today but that was not the case at the beginning of the new millennium. In fact, between 2000 and 2001, the company’s shares plunged sharply by over 80% and it was at such a time that the company’s founder Jeff Bezos penned a letter to shareholders. Here’s what he had to say.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Shiba Inu Rallies 35% After Robinhood Listing

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD saw its price spike after being listed by Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD on Tuesday. What Happened: According to data from Benzinga Pro, SHIB rallied 35% to an intra-day high of $0.00002977 after Robinhood announced that it had finally listed the meme-based cryptocurrency. At the time of writing,...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Amazon Stock Split: 3 Reasons to Buy Shares and Hold Forever

Amazon's e-commerce operations are among the strongest in the industry. The company is also a leader in cloud computing, which is set to expand in the next four years. Amazon is poised to continue its success due to multiple competitive advantages. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Directors#Holdings Inc Pypl#Cfo#Walmart Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

JetBlue Reducing Flights On Summer Schedule: Here's Why

A newly revealed JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) company email indicates the seventh-largest airline in North America will be reducing the number of flights on its summer schedule. What Happened: Joanna Geraghty, JetBlue’s COO and president, told company staff in a Saturday email that the airline was taking the action to...
LIFESTYLE
Benzinga

Cannabis And Pancreatic Cancer: Botanical Drug Kills 100% Of Cancer Cells, Research On The Cell Model Reveals

Cannabotech (CNTC.TA), which is involved in the development of a botanical drug based on an extract of the Cyathus striatus fungus and a cannabinoid extract from the cannabis plant, reports that in experiments conducted on a cell model, the fungus extract eliminated 100% of pancreatic cancer cells relatively selectively and without damaging normal cells.
CANCER
Motley Fool

2 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale

There's nothing happening in 2022 that the stock market hasn't seen before. Consumer demand for Starbucks is high right now, as the company wrestles with some near-term headwinds. Kroger trades at a modest valuation, even as the business is posting fantastic earnings results. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Serena Williams: 'I'm Really In Love With Ethereum'

Serena Williams made an appearance at the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami this week. Williams said there's a lot happening in the cryptocurrency world, and "it’s all being led by Bitcoin." Tennis superstar Serena Williams prefers Ethereum ETH/USD over Bitcoin BTC/USD and other cryptocurrencies on the market. What Happened:...
TENNIS
Benzinga

If You Invested $1,000 In Amazon Stock At Its Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Amazon bottomed at $1,626.03 during the pandemic-driven March sell-off. Amazon reached a high of $3,773.08 in July 2021 before dropping to around $3,168 today. Investors who have owned stocks in the last year have generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 SPY total return over the last 12 months is 64%. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/11: Meta, Apple, Netflix, Google

The great pivot on Wall Street continues, and it's being funded by money managers selling all of your favorite tech stocks. Those were Jim Cramer's cautionary words to his Mad Money viewers Monday. The tech stocks still have growth, but this is a market that only wants value. It's time...
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Technology Sector

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) - P/E: 3.53. Avnet's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $1.51, whereas in Q1, they were at 1.22. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.48%, which has increased by 0.07% from 2.41% in the previous quarter. This quarter, GSE Systems experienced a decrease in earnings...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Ditch Apple, Google And Buy Shares In These Sectors Instead, Says Cramer

Investors should shun FAANG and Big Tech stocks such as Apple Inc AAPL and Alphabet Inc GOOGL GOOG and turn to value stocks, according to “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer. What Happened: Cramer said that FAANG names representing Meta Platforms Inc FB — the parent of Facebook, Apple, Amazon.com, Inc AMZN, Netflix NFLIX and Google’s parent are likely to be hit hard as the U.S. Federal Reserve raises rates, reported CNBC.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
37K+
Followers
123K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy