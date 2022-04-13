ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

More windy weather ahead; Snow for Easter?

By Brian Karstens
KELOLAND TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe weather has been very active the past 24 hours. We ended the day with 60s and 70s for highs in southeast KELOLAND. The far northwest stayed in the 30s. You can see the radar review showing the clusters of severe storms in the southeast...

www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Cold Weather With Strong Winds And Snow Will Sweep Across Northern US

A dose of winter weather and high winds is forecast to travel from the northern Rockies to the Upper Midwest, putting residents in the north-central United States in for another nasty week. Early in the week, the storm is forecast to hit the West Coast first, bringing rain and mountain...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

A foot of snow, blizzard conditions to threaten central US

A major storm developing across the central U.S. in the coming week is forecast to bring a historic snowfall and blizzard conditions to portions of the northern tier. A southward dip in the jet stream across the West is likely to bring cold, Canadian air into portions of the West Coast before it expands across the Rockies and the northern Plains into the early part of the week. This cold will set the stage for a more robust amount of snow as the week progresses.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Snow#Easter Sunday
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Record Setting Storm Brings More Slushy Snow

DENVER (CBS4) – A winter storm that produced a record amount of liquid in Denver on Wednesday also brought slushy snow Thursday morning. As of 7 a.m. Thursday, the heaviest snow totals were in the foothills of Jefferson and Boulder Counties where at least a foot of snow had accumulated in Nederland and Morrison. (source: CBS) Denver’s official snow total as of 7 a.m. was 4.6 inches as measured at the airport. That brings the total for March in the city to 10.4 inches which is more than 4 inches above normal. For the season Denver has now received 44.4 inches of snow (the...
DENVER, CO
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern this week; storm threats mid-week

MONDAY: A quick hitting opportunity for showers and storms will shift across central and southwest Mississippi to kick off your new work and school week – this could cause issues for the morning commute. Severe weather isn’t anticipated with this; most of the rain and storms should exit by midday. Expect sun breaks between the clouds this afternoon amid balmy winds kicking up from the south – highs top out in the 80s. We’ll stay quiet overnight with partly clear skies. Lows will bottom out in the 60s.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Windy With Some Light Snow Showers Tuesday Afternoon

DENVER (CBS4) – As a storm moves away from Colorado on Tuesday a big ridge of high pressure will approach from the west. In between these two pressure systems it will be windy at times, especially during the afternoon and early evening. Sustained wind speeds between 15 and 25 mph will be common around the state with gusts as high as 40 mph. On the southeast plains sustained winds could be as high as 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph. There is just enough moisture present that we’ll see some snow showers develop around the state today. They’ll be most numerous...
DENVER, CO
KELOLAND TV

Severe weather moves through southeast South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A series of severe thunderstorms developed over southeastern KELOLAND Tuesday evening. The storms are said to include the possibility of hail and strong winds. There were tornado warnings for a time as well. Shortly after 6 p.m., hail was reported in Tea and southwest...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
WALA-TV FOX10

Rain could linger into afternoon

(WALA) - Midmorning is pretty gloomy across the Gulf Coast but we haven’t seen too many showers since 7 a.m. Additional rain could still appear at midday and into the afternoon so keep the rain gear nearby, but no threats from any severe storms. Highs this afternoon will reach...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Bitter cold to persist in wake of massive blizzard in north-central US

Winterlike weather will remain in place over much of the north-central United States due to the after-effects of a powerful storm that was responsible for heavy snow, high winds and blizzard conditions this week. A burst of frigid air is expected to challenge record lows and may persist long after the blizzard departs, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
ENVIRONMENT
WINKNEWS.com

Warm, windy, dry weather for Southwest Florida

High temperatures will return to the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Wind speeds will be breezy at times, gusting at up to 25 miles per hour. Our above-average heat will be short-lived, with highs returning to the 70s by Friday. Dry weather and gusty winds will make for ideal...
ENVIRONMENT
WALA-TV FOX10

Friday looking sunshine; weekend rain chances

I’m FOX10 Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast. We started off soggy this morning, but conditions improved by the second half of the day. We saw some peaks of sunshine and daytime highs warming up into the lower-to-mid 70s. Heading into tonight, clouds will linger....
ENVIRONMENT
Fox 59

Storm threat is over and so is the warm up, temps tumble overnight

A cold front will sweep the state and deliver a notable chilly by sunrise. Grab that winter coat as chilly days are to return. Early morning showers lingered long enough to stunt larger storms from developing for most of central Indiana Wednesday but just a small window of dry time allowed more unstable air to surge north. The instability was just enough for developing storm to feed on and accelerated from Bedford, east to Seymour from 6pm through 9pm. The arcing line of storms would down power lines in Bedford with winds estimated by radar over 60mph. Late Wednesday reports were sparse downstate with speculation that some damage south of Greensburg was a tornado. NWS meteorologists will investigate Thursday but ultimately, most of the state faired very well considering there was a real potential for a wide-spread severe outbreak.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy