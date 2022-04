LAGRANGE, Ga. — A driver has been arrested in LaGrange for pointing a water bead gun at someone and then trying to evade police. LaGrange Police said in a release on Sunday that officers responded after receiving a call about a person with a gun. Officers caught up with a silver car and attempted to pull the driver over. The driver pulled into the Central Baptist Church parking lot, where an officer tried to approach him – demanding him to show his hands. The driver refused and took off, according to the police department.

