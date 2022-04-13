1 person dead, another injured after a two-vehicle crash on I-5 in Otay Mesa (San Diego, CA)
On Tuesday, one person was killed while another sustained injuries following a traffic collision on I-5 in Otay Mesa.
As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle crash took place on the northbound side of the freeway near Coronado Avenue at approximately 11 AM [...]
