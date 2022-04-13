ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dartmouth, MA

Dartmouth home heavily damaged in suspected arson

By Melanie DaSilva, Sarah Doiron, Amanda Pitts
WPRI 12 News
 2 days ago

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating a suspicious fire in Dartmouth that led to a lengthy police chase spanning three states.

Courtesy: Dartmouth Fire District 1

Firefighters responded to a Prospect Street home Wednesday morning and found it fully engulfed.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire, which was quickly extinguished.

The Dartmouth Police Department tells 12 News the fire is being investigated as an arson.

Police also confirmed that Ian Grant lives there and is a person of interest in the investigation.

Dartmouth Fire Chief Peter Andrade tells 12 News he saw Grant taking photos of the fire.

“I asked him if he wanted to stick around because we’d probably like to talk to him, or he could talk to police,” Andrade recalled.

That’s when Andrade said Grant got back into his pickup truck and took off.

Hours later, Grant led officers on a pursuit through Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut. He was apprehended off Route 2 in North Stonington.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

Public Safety
WPRI 12 News

