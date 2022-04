Damiyah is a senior at North Edgecombe High School. She is the oldest of 3 siblings. As a student leader, she is ranked in the top 5 of her class. She is involved in JROTC, Vice President of the Senior Class of 2022, National Honor Society. She is also a member of both the volleyball and cheerleading teams. She is a proud community member of Edgecombe County and enjoys spending time with her friends and family.

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO