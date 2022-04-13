ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Beauty Industry Is Turning to Upcycled Ingredients to Create More Sustainable Formulas

By Cristina Montemayor
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe old adage about one person's trash being another's treasure is finding a foothold in the beauty industry of late. As many consumers and retailers demand more sustainable purchasing options, brands are turning to the concept of "upcycling" ingredients as a means of chipping away at the industry's rampant waste...

