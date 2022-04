Former Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens stepped away from the sidelines and occupied the general manager’s chair this past offseason. Stevens, who led Boston to playoff appearances in seven of his eight seasons as the head coach, had plenty of experience pacing the sidelines but none as an executive. Fast forward to the end of the season and the Celtics have thrived under the roster created by Stevens and the leadership of head coach Ime Udoka.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO