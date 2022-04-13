OTM Open Thread 4/13: It is Wednesday

The Detroit Tigers were able to make things interesting, but would ultimately fall short. The Boston Red Sox escaped a rainy Comerica Park this afternoon with a 9-7 victory after having initially led the series finale by a 7-1 score. The visitors from Boston got to starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez, who struggled in his second appearance with his new club. A six-run fourth inning that included three straight doubles would power Boston’s offense, helping them improve to 3-3 on the young season. Meanwhile, the Tigers are now 2-4.
