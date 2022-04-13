ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OTM Open Thread 4/13: It is Wednesday

By Mike Carlucci
Over the Monster
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy Wednesday! The Red Sox finish with the Detroit Tigers at 1:10 PM ET. Then...

Yardbarker

Twins vs. Red Sox Prediction and Odds for Friday, April 15 (Take The Over In Bean Town)

The Minnesota Twins are on the road in Beantown on Friday to kick off a four-game series against the Boston Red Sox. It marks the home opener for the Red Sox who have played the first six games of the season on the road. Boston split those first six games but is 3-1 in their last four. Their offense woke up against the Tigers and totaled 14 runs in their final two games.
NESN

Check Out Jerry Remy Commemorative Patches Given To Red Sox Media

The Boston Red Sox continue to honor the memory of longtime legendary broadcaster and former player Jerry Remy. Prior to Boston’s home opener Friday against the Minnesota Twins, members of the media were given a commemorative patch in dedication of the lasting impact Remy made on the organization. “On...
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch ‘proud’ of team’s effort despite loss

The Detroit Tigers were able to make things interesting, but would ultimately fall short. The Boston Red Sox escaped a rainy Comerica Park this afternoon with a 9-7 victory after having initially led the series finale by a 7-1 score. The visitors from Boston got to starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez, who struggled in his second appearance with his new club. A six-run fourth inning that included three straight doubles would power Boston’s offense, helping them improve to 3-3 on the young season. Meanwhile, the Tigers are now 2-4.
MLB

Sox ask fans to be in seats by 1:30 for Friday ceremonies

With plans to mark One Boston Day and commemorate the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier, the Red Sox will present their Opening Day ceremonies before the commencement of their 122nd home season, and their 111th at Fenway Park this Friday, April 15. Fans attending the game are asked to be in their seats by 1:30 p.m. ET to enjoy the ceremony. The club plays the Minnesota Twins at 2:10 p.m.
NECN

Red Sox Honor Jerry Remy in Press Box Prior to Home Opener

The Boston Red Sox are paying tribute to longtime broadcaster Jerry Remy ahead of Friday's home opener. Roses and commemorative patches with Remy's #2 on them were displayed in the press box at Fenway Park before Friday's game against the Twins. Remy, who also played and coached for the Red...
ESPN

Twins' Buxton leaves game with knee issue, to get MRI

BOSTON --  Twins star Byron Buxton left Minnesota's 8-4 win over the Boston Red Sox on Friday with a right knee injury and will get an MRI. The Platinum Glove-winning center fielder slid late into second base for a double after Boston misplayed his popup in the first inning. His left leg appeared to get caught underneath him while his right foot slammed into the bag.
NESN

Garrett Whitlock Is Pitching Unicorn For Red Sox Regardless Of Role

Right now, the Red Sox don’t have a more intriguing, efficient and potentially valuable pitcher than Garrett Whitlock. What makes Whitlock’s case even more interesting, of course, is his relatively undefined role and uncertain future as it pertains to his usage. His future with the Red Sox is...
