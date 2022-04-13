ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Artwork Planned for North Lawn of new St. Cloud City Hall

By Jim Maurice
WJON
WJON
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. CLOUD -- Some artwork will be installed on the lawn outside the new St. Cloud City Hall. The city applied for and received, a $50,000 grant from the National Endowment for...

wjon.com

Comments / 0

Related
103.7 THE LOON

Road Construction 2022: City of St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- The city of St. Cloud will be completing two major road construction projects this year and will be sharing in a third. St. Cloud is already removing trees along Cooper Avenue South ahead of a complete reconstruction and widening of the roadway. The $6-million project will include new water mains, sidewalks, drainage improvements, and bicycle lanes.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
St. Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Entertainment
City
Lake George, MN
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
City
Saint Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Government
WOWK 13 News

New street artwork is coming to Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Three Huntington neighborhoods will soon see new street artwork. The City of Huntington was awarded a $25,000 Bloomberg Art Grant to complete this project and it will be taking place in the Highlawn, Fairfield and West End neighborhoods. Huntington officials say this is a way to not only encourage art throughout […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WHAV

Haverhill Council to Hear Plans to Study More Local Government Changes, $1.2 Million City Hall Work

Plans to elect Haverhill city councilors and School Committee members mostly by ward next year is not the end of a push to overhaul city government. Council Vice President John A. Michitson, chairperson of the Citizen Outreach Committee, plans to formally notify his colleagues and the public tonight that the subcommittee will solicit feedback on a “possible future ballot question to establish a charter commission.” Michitson has been consistent in voicing his belief city government will not change meaningfully until it adjusts the balance of power between the mayor and City Council.
HAVERHILL, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lawn#North Lawn#East Side#Artwork Planned For#The Planning Commission#Arts Commission
WJON

St. Cloud’s Freedom Flight To Do Something New in Albuquerque

St. Cloud based Freedom Flight is set to do something they've never done before this year. John Pearson is a 20-plus year board member of Freedom Flight. He joined me on WJON today. Pearson says they'll be bringing and flying all 4 of their hot air POW*MIA black balloons in Albuquerque, New Mexico in October. He says this is something they've never done before.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Earth Day Run Road Closures in St. Cloud Friday, Saturday

ST. CLOUD -- You will need to watch for some road closures in St. Cloud over the next two days due to the Earth Day Run. Friday from about 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. the roads will be closed near the River's Edge Convention Center, across the Veterans Bridge and Riverside Drive Southeast for the 5K run.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
WJON

Dunkin’ Donuts Restaurant Planned for St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- We could be getting a Dunkin Donuts franchise in St. Cloud. On Tuesday night the St. Cloud Zoning Board of Appeals will consider a request for a Conditional Use Permit to build a new store in the Midtown Square parking lot. It would be a stand-alone restaurant...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Panama City News Herald

Tired of yard work? New Uber-like app connects Panama City residents with lawn care pros

PANAMA CITY — Bay County residents can now sign up for lawn care services through the popular app GreenPal. GreenPal is an Uber-like app that connects homeowners with local lawn care professionals. The Nashville, Tennessee-based platform launched its services in Panama City on March 14, allowing residents to sign up to find prescreened lawn professionals on the app.
PANAMA CITY, FL
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Governor Walz appoints new St. Cloud District Court Judge

(St. Cloud, MN) -- Former assistant Todd County attorney Heidi Schultz is the newest district court judge in the Seventh Judicial District. Governor Walz announced Schultz's appointment Tuesday. Schultz will replace retiring Judge Kris Davick-Halfen. Schultz served as an assistant county attorney in Todd, Douglas, Olmsted and St. Louis counties...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Planning Commission Approves PUD for Development Project

ST. CLOUD -- More details about the buildings that could be built on the current Klein Landscaping property in south St. Cloud have been presented. During Tuesday night's meeting, the city's Planning Commission approved a Planned Unit Development for the project. The previous action back in 2019 was just a preliminary plan.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Public Safety Forum in St. Cloud on Thursday Night

ST. CLOUD -- You can weigh in on public safety efforts during a public forum here in St. Cloud. State and local officials will host the event Thursday from 7:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the public library. State Senator Aric Putnam will be joined by Public Safety Commissioner John...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Let The Bidding Begin- Wine, Kibbles & Bids Auction For TCHS Starts Today

Last year alone, The Tri-County Humane Society performed approximately 3,000 surgeries including spays and neuters, hernia, and fracture repairs. Not only that. Just think of all the animals that found a home last year; over 4400 cats, dogs, critters, and birds found their forever homes through TCHS. Every one of those animals placed in their new home had the necessary vaccinations, medications, and general care provided by the caring staff and volunteers that work at our shelter.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Benton Co. History: 136th Anniversary of Sauk Rapids Tornado

SAUK RAPIDS -- Sauk Rapids is marking the 136th anniversary of the deadly tornado that devastated the town. The storm happened at about 4:00 p.m. on April 14th, 1886. Benton County Historical Society Executive Director Mary Ostby says the tornado actually started in St. Cloud, went through Sauk Rapids, traveled up to Rice and further north staying on the ground for 21 miles.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
WJON

WJON

St. Cloud, MN
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy