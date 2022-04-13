Artwork Planned for North Lawn of new St. Cloud City Hall
ST. CLOUD -- Some artwork will be installed on the lawn outside the new St. Cloud City Hall. The city applied for and received, a $50,000 grant from the National Endowment for...wjon.com
ST. CLOUD -- Some artwork will be installed on the lawn outside the new St. Cloud City Hall. The city applied for and received, a $50,000 grant from the National Endowment for...wjon.com
WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0