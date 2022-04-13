Climate change has arrived in Vermont

Click here to read the full article. If you want to celebrate a great human accomplishment, forget the moon landing or Purple Rain. Celebrate this. For the last 34 years, tens of thousands of scientists around the world have labored to produce a report that tries to quantify just how fucked life on Earth really is due to our hellbent consumption of fossil fuels. The report, which is thousands of pages long and is revised and expanded every six years or so, is arguably the most important scientific document that human beings have ever produced. It not only attempts to...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO