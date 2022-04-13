ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Climate change has arrived in Vermont

By Tracy Davis Pierce
Barton Chronicle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to an analysis based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the average temperature in all Vermont counties except two has already warmed 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.4 degrees Farenheit)...

bartonchronicle.com

Comments / 6

Related
WCAX

Mud season arrives on Vermont’s back roads

ROXBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Roxbury is like many small towns in Vermont. There’s a paved road in the village but you don’t have to go far to find some dirt or-- this time of year-- mud. “Yup, we’ll see if we get stuck,” Roxbury Road Foreman Laren Bent...
ROXBURY, VT
Rolling Stone

There’s a Silver Lining to the U.N.’s Final Warning on Climate Change

Click here to read the full article. If you want to celebrate a great human accomplishment, forget the moon landing or Purple Rain. Celebrate this. For the last 34 years, tens of thousands of scientists around the world have labored to produce a report that tries to quantify just how fucked life on Earth really is due to our hellbent consumption of fossil fuels. The report, which is thousands of pages long and is revised and expanded every six years or so, is arguably the most important scientific document that human beings have ever produced. It not only attempts to...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

There's still a way to reach global goal on climate change

If nations do all that they've promised to fight climate change, the world can still meet one of two internationally agreed upon goals for limiting warming. But the planet is blowing past the other threshold that scientists say will protect Earth more, a new study finds. The world is potentially...
INDIA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
Essex, VT
Government
City
Essex, VT
Orleans County, VT
Government
County
Caledonia County, VT
Caledonia County, VT
Government
County
Orleans County, VT
The Independent

Evacuation in Anchorage, Alaska after 80ft deep avalanche

An evacuation was ordered in a suburb of Alaska’s largest city after an avalanche plowed through a residential neighbourhood, while another slide was considered imminent. Residents were told to leave the Hiland Road area in Eagle River, on the city’s outskirts, this weekend. The avalanche has cut off access to about 100 homes, and some have lost power. No one has been reported missing and no injuries were reported. The damage to properties is still being assessed.Emergency responders cut a trail to reach stranded residents and were removing people in snowmobile shuttles, said Assistant Anchorage Fire Chief Alex Boyd, the...
ENVIRONMENT
Urban Milwaukee

Drilling For Gold in Wisconsin

Plans to conduct exploratory drilling for gold and copper in north-central Wisconsin appear to be moving ahead now that a Canadian mining company has received an exploration license. GreenLight Metals, a Toronto-based company, submitted a $5,000 bond to the state and received an exploration license on Feb. 17 doing business...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#United States#Noaa#Paris Agreement
Ars Technica

Who cares about climate change? Biden brings back E15 gas

The US looks set to use so-called "E15" gasoline throughout the summer. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden will announce that the US Environmental Protection Agency will issue a national emergency waiver allowing the use of the ethanol-gasoline blend between June 1 and September 15 as Americans complain about high fuel prices. Currently, the use of that fuel is illegal because of smog regulations.
U.S. POLITICS
94.3 WCYY

The 10 Safest Places to Live in Maine Right Now

Safety is important to everyone when thinking about where they're going to live and put down roots. In the state of Maine, the concern over dangerous criminals and violent crimes is relatively modest as compared to other states in the country. It's for good reason, too. According to SafeWise, Maine has the lowest violent crime rate in the entire nation. But that is only part of the story.
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
WIBX 950

Top 5 Worst Places to Live In New York State

New York State is one of those states that has a reputation that isn't warranted from other parts of the country. It's so misinterpreted. When people think of New York, what do they imagine? They picture New York City first and foremost. That's natural, it's the same name as the state and is the biggest city in the country, but I have officially lost count how many people assume that when I say I am from New York State, that I live in a big city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Guardian

Scientists have just told us how to solve the climate crisis – will the world listen?

Amid the triple crisis of the war in Ukraine, the still-raging pandemic and escalating inflation, climate scientists have just pulled off a truly impressive achievement. They have stood firm and persuaded the world’s governments to agree to a common guide to solving the climate emergency. Despite the despair of mounting global problems, the release of the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change shows some grounds for hope.
ENVIRONMENT
Bangor Daily News

This tiny carnivore could be the key to tracking the populations of nearly a dozen Maine species

If you want to learn about the health of wild animals in the forests of Maine, pay attention to what’s going on with the American marten. Research at the University of Maine led by Alessio Mortelliti, an associate professor in UMaine’s department of wildlife, fisheries and conservation biology, found that studying marten can tell scientists a great deal about 11 other mammals living in the state.
Portland Tribune

OPINION: Action needed now to address climate change

Jessie Kochaver: 'It's past time we put these climate-focused policies to use.'. Record high temperatures that killed over a hundred people in Oregon. Entire towns lost to wildfires. An ice storm that stripped power for up to four days. Climate change continues to accelerate faster than scientists predict, and considering...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy