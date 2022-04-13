ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moorhead, MN

Walz promotes "Walz Checks" in Moorhead

By Learfield Wire Service
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Moorhead, MN) -- Governor Tim Walz is promoting his proposed “Walz checks.” He touted his plan during a visit to Minnesota State University-Moorhead on...

Comments / 7

#1U.S.A.
2d ago

Walz check? what a joke. like he's the one paying anything. should be: Minnesota overtaxed citizens rebate check. vote out Walz and all democrats.

Reply(1)
18
Michelle Keim
1d ago

all of Minnesota people needs help. buying himself in, I wouldn't vote for him, for all the money . He's no governor in for himself.

Reply
3
Notmany Wise
2d ago

Walz is the worst governor in the history of Minnesota.

Reply
9
