Walz promotes "Walz Checks" in Moorhead

SPRING VALLEY, Minn. (WCCO) — April is National Donate Life Month, and a Minnesota farm family has a touching story about organ donation. Last June, 42-year-old Eric Howard of Spring Valley fell off his semi-truck while loading corn and suffered a serious brain injury. His 19-year-old son Luke performed CPR, but sadly, Eric later died at a Rochester hospital. “He just taught the boys so much. He taught them work ethic, he taught them about helping others,” said Chris Howard, Eric’s wife. Chris said her husband never said no to someone in need. But on June 19 of last year, it was Eric who...

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO