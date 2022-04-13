Man jailed after kicking pregnant woman who lost baby in Dartmouth
BBC
2 days ago
A man has been jailed after kicking a pregnant woman so hard in the abdomen she lost her unborn baby. Roger Bygrave, 38, of Townstal Road, Dartmouth, attacked Alison Bolton outside a pub in Dartmouth on 14 February 2020. He admitted causing grievous bodily harm and was jailed for...
