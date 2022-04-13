Create a Ukrainian embroidered sunflower with the Paso Robles Library

Traditional craft celebrates Ukrainian culture

– The country of Ukraine is known for its beautiful traditional embroidery as well as its national flower, the sunflower. Gain a new appreciation of Ukrainian culture by creating a piece that celebrates both with the Paso Robles Library in May.

Utilizing several stitching techniques, this sunflower embroidery piece is designed for intermediate embroiderers. To participate, register by Monday, May 9, then meet up on Zoom Thursday, May 26, 6-7 p.m. to share the results.

Space is limited. Registration with Paso Robles City Library card is required for each participant. For ages 16 and up. For more information, call (805) 237-3870.

The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Curbside service is available during open hours. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.