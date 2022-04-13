ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Create a Ukrainian embroidered sunflower with the Paso Robles Library

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 2 days ago

Traditional craft celebrates Ukrainian culture

– The country of Ukraine is known for its beautiful traditional embroidery as well as its national flower, the sunflower. Gain a new appreciation of Ukrainian culture by creating a piece that celebrates both with the Paso Robles Library in May.

Utilizing several stitching techniques, this sunflower embroidery piece is designed for intermediate embroiderers. To participate, register by Monday, May 9, then meet up on Zoom Thursday, May 26, 6-7 p.m. to share the results.

Space is limited. Registration with Paso Robles City Library card is required for each participant. For ages 16 and up. For more information, call (805) 237-3870.

The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Curbside service is available during open hours. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Author banned from reading ‘It’s Okay to Be a Unicorn’ at school and kids’ rainbow drawings removed for being too ‘political’

An Ohio author was banned from reading his book It’s Okay to Be a Unicorn after being told by school district in the state it was too “political”.Jason Tharp, 45, was scheduled to read the book, whose cover features a blue and purple unicorn and rainbow-coloured title, to students at an elementary school in the Buckeye Valley Local School District on 6 April.The day before the reading, Mr Tharp told The Independent he was contacted by the school principal saying a parent was uncomfortable with the content.Mr Tharp asked the official: “Does somebody think I made a gay book?”He...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
Paso Robles, CA
Government
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Government
Paso Robles, CA
Entertainment
9NEWS

Denver brewery creates beer in partnership with a Ukrainian brewery

DENVER — A Denver brewhouse is teaming up with a Ukrainian brewery to create a beer that would help those impacted by the invasion in Ukraine. Nykola Vantsa is a Ukrainian-born Coloradan that saw a Facebook post from Pravda Beer Theatre in Lviv, Ukraine. The post had a number of recipes from the brewery and encouraged brewers from all over to use the recipes to create a beer that would help support Ukrainians.
DENVER, CO
B100

Paint Sunflowers at Figge to Help Ukrainian Efforts

Next week, you'll have the opportunity to paint for a good cause at the Figge Art Museum. A class on Thursday, March 24 will feature instructor Gloria Burlingame. She will walk attendees through painting sunflowers in a special edition of Wine and Art. It will be from 6:00 p.m. through 8:00 p.m.
VISUAL ART
UncoverLA

Short Stories Hotel Is the Perfect L.A. Escape for Design Lovers

Did you know that L.A. greets an average of 50 million visitors every year? With that many newbies and tourists, it may be tricky to find the perfect hotel for your City of Angels staycation. The good news is WeHo just welcomed a new hotel fit for the Angeleno itching for a break from L.A. without actually leaving L.A. Part of a flip of the former Farmer's Daughter boutique hotel, Short Stories is the latest design-driven project from local entrepreneur Leo Grifka and L.A.-based Kevin Klein Design.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library Card#Sunflower#Flowers#Ukrainian#The Paso Robles Library
Paso Robles Daily News

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Hank

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week from Woods Humane Society North County is Hank. Hank is a big, fluffy guy that likes to play and hang out with people. He’s very vocal and spends a lot of time exploring the shelter. His previous human will tell...
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

‘Backyard Jam’ to benefit youth arts center returns June 1

Tickets include entertainment, food, and two draft drinks at The Backyard on Thirteenth. – The second annual Backyard Jam fundraiser is happening on Wednesday, June 1. The community is invited to this event that benefits the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center. Guests can look forward to an evening celebrating youth arts while enjoying live music from the Youth Arts Band and Alumni bands.
PASO ROBLES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Zoom
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Paso Robles Daily News

Applications available for Mid-State Fair ‘Mission Marketplace’

– Applications for the 2022 California Mid-State Fair’s Mission Marketplace are now available. The marketplace is designed to showcase the Central Coast’s best products and locally made goods. It will give twenty artisans, growers, and producers a home to showcase their locally grown or hand-crafted items to over 420,000 fairgoers. Product examples could include things like honey, olive oil, spices, nuts, teas, bread, baked goods, dried fruit, jerky, preserved foods, artisan cheese, coffee, as well as handcrafted or repurposed items.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Paso Robles Daily News

‘Raising a Reader’ summer children’s book drive begins May 9

Drive is a collaboration between the Monday Club, SLO Food Bank. – The Raising a Reader committee of the Monday Club will continue its “Raising a Reader” program to further childhood literacy and provide access to books for children. The outreach effort will help provide books to more children, not just those who participate in the RAR program through their schools. The committee is asking the community to clear out their bookshelves in an effort to collect children’s books.
CHARITIES
Paso Robles Daily News

Vina Robles Vineyards & Winery announces new CEO

– Vina Robles Vineyards and Winery and the Nef family have announced the appointment of wine industry veteran Kurt Ammann as CEO of the family-owned winery. “Vina Robles has a long history in the Paso Robles community, and I am humbled to have been selected to lead the 100-percent estate vineyard and winery operation into the next 25 years,” said Ammann. “It’s both an honor and exciting to be a part of a team that is completely committed to sustainability and socially responsible business practices. I’m looking forward to continuing the upward trajectory of Vina Robles as a nationally and internationally recognized benchmark in Paso Robles.”
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy