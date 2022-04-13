ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Rapoport: Steelers Bringing In QB Carson Strong For Visit Today, QB Matt Corral Tomorrow

By Alex Kozora
Steelers Depot
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Steelers are hosting Nevada QB Carson Strong with a pre-draft visit today and will do the same with Ole Miss QB Matt Corral tomorrow, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, who tweeted the news a short time ago. Those two visits were previously reported but we...

steelersdepot.com

Comments / 0

