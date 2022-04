BRIDGETON, Mo. — When Dawn Chapman moved to Bridgeton in 2002, she didn't know her house was two miles away from radioactive waste in the West Lake Landfill. "You can't buy a house that has lead paint and people know about it. That has to be disclosed. Mold. All that stuff, you have to disclose that, but the government does not have to disclose its own radioactive waste," Chapman said.

