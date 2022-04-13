ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
N.J.’s Morgan Hoffmann takes the long and winding road back to the PGA Tour

By Mike Rosenstein
NJ.com
 2 days ago
Morgan Hoffman is back on the PGA Tour. But it wasn’t easy. Hoffman, who was born in Franklin Lakes, grew up in Wyckoff and attended Ramapo High School, is in the field for the RBC Heritage at Harbor Town Golf Links, which begins Thursday in Hilton Head, S.C. It will be...

Hoffmann misses RBC Heritage cut in first event since 2019

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Morgan Hoffmann left the RBC Heritage feeling like a winner, even if he didn’t make the cut. Hoffmann played his first PGA Tour event after being sidelined in 2019 by muscular dystrophy. He had not teed off on tour since the Shriners Hospital for Children Open in October that year.
In his first tour round since 2019, Morgan Hoffmann is effective ... with an asterisk

HILTON HEAD, S.C. — If you didn't know anything about golf, Morgan Hoffmann looked the most impressive of his Thursday trio at the RBC Heritage. Tall and slim, in a form-fitting black shirt, with a hat of deep purple from which a shock of dark blond hair emerged from the back in a messy bun. His gray pants stopped above his ankle, but it somehow worked, as did the bright green Jumpman logo on his shoes. He walks with his shoulders thrown back, usually alone and out front, gliding along the grass like a more nimble, less intimidating Dustin Johnson. When his group crossed paths with Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, he was the one they acknowledged, Spieth with a sincere, "good to see you back" and Thomas with a light joke: "It's going to take a while to get used to seeing you in Jordans."
